The Merge aftermath: Did Ethereum really become green?

In 2022, Ethereum made a dramatic change. It shifted from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, a move that promised to cut its energy use by over 99 percent. Headlines called it a climate win, and supporters claimed Ethereum had finally gone green. But going green is more than just a headline. It takes proof, consistent results, and more than surface-level changes.

Now that some time has passed, it’s worth asking what really changed. Has Ethereum become as energy efficient as promised? Did the Merge fix the environmental criticism that followed the network for years? Let’s look at the aftermath and what it really means to be a “green” blockchain.

How the Merge Changed Ethereum’s Energy Use

Ethereum used to run on a system called proof-of-work, where miners used powerful machines to validate transactions. That process burned through huge amounts of electricity. At its peak, Ethereum's energy usage matched that of some small countries. This sparked criticism from environmental groups and pushed projects to explore greener blockchain options.

The Merge introduced a cleaner model called proof-of-stake. Instead of solving power-hungry puzzles, validators now secure the network by locking up ETH. Here’s what changed:

Energy consumption dropped by over 99% after the switch.

Mining was replaced by staking, ending the need for expensive equipment.

The network became more efficient, using far less electricity per transaction.

Eco-conscious platforms joined the network, from NFTs to gaming apps.

Reduced costs and cleaner operation attracted developers to build new projects.

Ethereum’s shift was not just about sustainability. It opened doors for broader adoption, especially in industries that care about transparency and energy use.

Has Ethereum’s Carbon Footprint Actually Improved?

Reducing energy use was the main goal of Ethereum’s Merge. But cutting energy doesn’t mean the environmental impact is gone. The real test is how much carbon is still being emitted now that the network uses validators instead of miners. That impact depends heavily on where those validators get their power. Some use renewables. Others rely on fossil fuels.

Ethereum’s total energy use has dropped by over 99%. That’s a huge improvement. It also shifted Ethereum’s public image. Many now see it as the “cleaner” alternative to Bitcoin. But having a smaller footprint doesn’t mean there’s no footprint at all.

How Ethereum Compares Today, Step-by-Step:

Here’s a breakdown of what changed after the Merge and what those changes really mean:

Estimated CO₂ output: ~0.6 metric tons per year. Before the Merge, it was in the millions.

Energy per transaction: Less than 0.01 kWh. That’s about the same as a Google search.

Bitcoin comparison: Bitcoin still uses over 100 TWh a year and emits tens of millions of tons of CO₂.

Top carbon trackers: Groups like Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute and Digiconomist track Ethereum’s progress.

Ethereum now fits better into ESG conversations. Some funds and apps that once avoided crypto are now including it because of these changes. But not every validator runs on clean power. And if Ethereum keeps growing, power use could rise again. The Merge was a huge step, but it wasn’t the final one.

Institutional Adoption and Green Narratives

Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake did more than lower energy use. It also shifted how institutions see the network. Before the Merge, Ethereum faced the same criticism as Bitcoin for consuming too much energy. That kept many ESG-focused funds and climate-conscious investors from getting involved, even as Ethereum powered major parts of DeFi and NFTs. After the Merge, with energy use cut by over 99 percent, Ethereum became one of the most environmentally friendly blockchains.

This change opened the door to wider institutional interest. Investors began to view Ethereum as a platform that could evolve and align with modern sustainability goals. The improved energy profile fits better with corporate ESG standards, making it easier to include in portfolios. Because of this, Ethereum is now seeing increased attention from asset managers, fintech platforms, and even banks. The shift is not just about image. Cleaner technology leads to real investment from groups that would not have considered it before.

Life After the Merge: How Ethereum Users Have Responded

The Merge was more than just a technical change. It shifted how people view Ethereum’s purpose and long-term role in the crypto world. Before the switch to proof-of-stake, Ethereum was often criticized for its energy use and scalability problems. After the update, the network gained a reputation for being cleaner and more future-ready.

That shift influenced behavior across the board. More users began staking ETH, developers turned their focus to scaling tools, and many projects embraced the idea of Ethereum as a sustainable base layer. It’s not perfect, but it’s no longer seen as the energy hog it once was.

Ways the Merge changed user habits:

Staking increased: Many users now treat staking as a regular way to earn and support the chain.

Green appeal grew: Lower energy use helped attract users who care about sustainability.

Builders refocused: Developer attention shifted to lower fees and better speed.

Investor confidence returned: Some had paused activity before the Merge and came back after.

App messaging evolved: DApps and platforms now highlight Ethereum’s cleaner footprint.

Tip: If you’re active on Ethereum, track how your gas usage and staking habits have changed over time. It helps you see whether the Merge is matching your expectations in real terms.

What Still Needs Fixing on Ethereum

The Merge improved Ethereum’s energy usage, but it didn’t solve every problem. Several ongoing issues continue to affect usability, performance, and decentralization. While switching to proof-of-stake was a major step, it left some challenges untouched.

Gas fees are still high when the network is busy. Staking also introduces concerns about power concentration, as a small number of platforms now control a large portion of staked ETH. For many users, these factors create friction and uncertainty.

Common concerns post-Merge include:

High transaction fees: Still a major barrier for everyday users.

Validator centralization: A handful of entities hold too much control.

Scalability limits: Network still lacks the speed for mass adoption.

User experience issues: Complex tools and confusing wallets.

Long upgrade timeline: Future improvements take years to roll out.

Conclusion

The Merge marked real progress for Ethereum, especially by cutting energy use. But it did not fix everything. Fees remain high, and control still leans toward a small group of validators. Ethereum is greener now, but it has more to prove. For the network to reach its full potential, it needs to become faster, cheaper, and more open to everyone. People want more than clean energy. They want a system that delivers on its original promises. The Merge was a strong step forward, but it is only part of a longer path to real change.