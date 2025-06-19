Standard Bank named Africa’s most admired financial services brand

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest bank by assets, has been named as Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand for 2025. The accolade was conferred as part of Brand Africa’s 15th annual Africa’s Best Brands report, based on an independent study conducted across 31 countries throughout the continent.

The Africa Best Brands study is described as the most comprehensive, research-based ranking of Africa’s most admired brands. Released annually during Africa Month (May), the survey is independently conducted by GeoPoll and Kantar, with strategic insights and rankings led by Kantar and Brand Leadership, Africa’s leading brand advisory firm, and supported by regional experts across the continent.

“We are delighted to receive an accolade that is distinguished by being authentically African, data-driven and consumer-led. This acknowledgement reflects the trust that we have built and our commitment to providing consistently excellent service to our clients across the continent,” says Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group.

“Africa is our home, and we strive to drive her growth every day. This award reaffirms our Africa focus by being rooted in research that relays the continent’s voice and vision. As the most comprehensive barometer of consumer brand preferences, this award reflects our uncompromising commitment to our diverse client base and driving value for all stakeholders. We are grateful to our employees who have made this achievement possible,” concludes Margaret Nienaber, Chief Operating Officer, Standard Bank Group.

Earlier in the year, Standard Bank was named Africa and South Africa’s Most Valuable Banking Brand by Brand Finance. As Africa’s biggest bank by assets, Standard Bank has a brand presence across 20 African countries.

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZShwLLQcu