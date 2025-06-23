Celebrity Drive 2025: Celebrating local talent in true luxury

The 2025 edition of Celebrity Drive delivered a weekend of unforgettable experiences. Under the theme “Celebrating Local Talent,” the event brought together South Africa’s brightest stars, global luxury brands, and social changemakers in a spectacular fusion of style, substance, and service—hosted at the lavish Palace Hotel in Sun City.

The journey began in true elegance as VIP guests were chauffeured from Gauteng to Sun City in luxury vehicles provided by BMW Menlyn. From the moment they arrived, guests were immersed in world-class hospitality and opulence.

Every celebrity guest received a timeless watch from the French luxury brand Herbelin—a gesture of appreciation and sophistication. The atmosphere was elevated by Lascento, who scented the evening with elegance and gifted guests with exclusive Xerjoff perfumes, one of the world’s most prized fragrance collections.

J’adore Champagne ensured the celebration sparkled from start to finish, offering premium bubbly in every suite, on the red carpet, and throughout the Gala Dinner.

The Gala Dinner became a spectacle of art and fashion, as Gert-Johan Coetzee unveiled his latest Fashion Week collection in a dazzling runway show. SYNC Models brought each piece to life, while Lungstar Creations transformed the space into a visual dreamscape.

Guests enjoyed every moment with a glass of Glenfiddich whisky, tasting the range that defined timeless craftsmanship.

Adding to the evening’s elegance, Uniq Brows showcased the artistry of brow perfection. Brand Manager Natalie Naidoo delivered an inspiring speech about the brand’s commitment to enhancing natural beauty and empowering confidence through their innovative brow solutions.

The evening featured heartfelt speeches, including remarks from Sun City’s General Manager Brett Hoppe, alongside other supporters who shared why they stood behind the vision of Celebrity Drive. It was a moving tribute to the power of local talent and the responsibility of influence.

On the following day, guests were treated to a morning of wellness at Royal Spa, followed by a deeply emotional charity drive to a local HIV-based care home in Rustenburg. Joined by McDonald’s and the Mmakola Foundation, the team donated school shoes and sanitary pads.

Many celebrities pledged personal support, reinforcing that glamour means little without impact.

With coverage from SABC and national media, Celebrity Drive 2025 not only trended—it touched lives and reminded the country that our local talent deserves platforms of excellence and generosity.

As we wrap up our second edition, Celebrity Drive is more than an event—it’s a movement. A celebration of who we are, where we’re going, and what we can do together. We look forward to Celebrity Drive 2026, where once again, Luxury will meet Legacy—and Local Talent will lead the way.

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities: [email protected]

CelebrityDrive2025 #CelebratingLocalTalent