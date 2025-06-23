Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Presents: Jazz for young people – A family celebration of jazz and community

Johannesburg’s vibrant music scene is set to come alive with the much-anticipated “Jazz for Young People” festival, presented by the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz. This unique event, scheduled for July 26, 2025, at the National School of Arts (NSA) in Braamfontein, promises a full day of world-class jazz, family fun, and a powerful celebration of youth, creativity, and community spirit.

A Festival by Young People, for Young People

“Jazz for Young People” is more than just a concert, it is a movement designed to nurture the next generation of jazz lovers, musicians, and entrepreneurs. Running from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, the festival is curated with young audiences in mind, offering a platform for budding jazz artists to showcase their talents and for young entrepreneurs to access new opportunities.

The event is also a fundraiser, with all proceeds supporting the National School of Arts. This initiative aims to empower young artists and sustain the vital role of arts education in South Africa, ensuring that the country’s rich artistic heritage continues to thrive.

Star Power and Mentorship: Zoe Modiga Leads the Way

One of the festival’s most exciting features is the involvement of NSA alumna and award-winning singer-songwriter, Zoe Modiga. Known for her soulful voice and innovative approach to jazz, Modiga will not only headline the festival but also lead a special roadshow in the weeks leading up to the event. She will visit several participating schools, mentoring students and helping them polish their performances for the big stage.

This mentorship initiative is designed to inspire and empower young musicians, giving them invaluable guidance from an industry leader and ensuring that their performances on festival day are nothing short of spectacular.

An Eclectic Lineup Showcasing Young Talent

The Jazz for Young People’s concert lineup is a testament to the depth and diversity of South Africa’s young jazz talent. Attendees can look forward to performances by:

Biko’s Manna – a renowned sibling trio celebrated for their dynamic stage presence.

Iphupho L'ka Biko – a crossover jazz band blending traditional and contemporary sounds.

NSA Band featuring Zoe Modiga – bringing together the school's top musicians with Modiga's star power.

Khutlo Tharo Jazz Band, Sibikwa Marimba Band, East Rand School of the Arts, Morris Isaacson School of the Arts, Parktown Girls Marimba Band, Springs Boys High School, Tshwane School of Music, and Willow Crescent Magnet School of Music Band – representing the best of Gauteng's youth ensembles.

TheRealDJ Zandy – headlining as the selector of the day, ensuring the energy stays high between live sets.

A Day for the Whole Family

“Jazz for Young People” is designed as a true family affair. Beyond the music, the festival will feature a dedicated kids’ zone with inflatables and fun games to keep younger attendees entertained throughout the day. Art enthusiasts can explore an exhibition of jazz-inspired artworks created by NSA students, offering a visual feast that complements the sounds on stage.

No festival experience is complete without great food, and this event delivers with a variety of food stalls serving up delicious, succulent dishes to suit every palate.

Building Community Through the Arts

Festival Producer and T-Musicman CEO, Mantwa Chinoamadi, highlights the event’s broader mission: “Jazz for Young People is a wonderful opportunity to bring families and communities together through the universal language of music. Our goal is to celebrate the rich heritage of jazz while nurturing the next generation of artists and fans who will carry this legacy forward.”

By supporting the NSA and fostering a love of jazz among young people, the festival aims to ensure that South Africa’s musical legacy remains vibrant for generations to come.

Event Details at a Glance

Date: 26 July 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Venue: National School of Arts, 17 Hoofd Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Tickets: R50 (children under 12), R80 (adults/general admission)

R50 (children under 12), R80 (adults/general admission) Booking: Quicket

Whether you’re a jazz aficionado, a parent, an educator, or simply looking for a joyful day out, “Jazz for Young People” invites everyone to join in celebrating the future of jazz and the power of community. Don’t miss this unforgettable family festival, secure your tickets today!