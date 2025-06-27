Standard Bank launches Southern Africa’s first Shari’ah-compliant overdraft

Africa’s biggest lender, Standard Bank, has launched the first-ever Shari’ah-compliant overdraft facility in Southern Africa, marking a transformative milestone for Islamic Finance on the continent. Designed to empower business owners with more Shari’ah-compliant solutions, the product adds to a long list of Standard Bank’s innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of Africa’s growing demand for Islamic Finance.

Structured under the Shari’ah principle of Wakaalah, the Shari’ah Overdraft facility is a non-interest based alternative that provides businesses with instant access to short-term funding. Linked to the Shari’ah Business Current Account, the new product will allow clients to drawdown up to a pre-approved limit.

“This is not just a product launch, it’s a response to a critical gap in Africa’s Islamic Finance ecosystem,” said Ameen Hassen, Head of Shari’ah Banking at Standard Bank. “For too long, businesses that required Shari’ah-compliant financing options lacked fluidity of a working capital solution that an overdraft brings. This overdraft facility empowers entrepreneurs to manage cash flow fluctuations without compromising their values and need for Shari’ah compliance.”

With Sub-Saharan Africa home to 18% of the global Muslim population but accounting for just 1% of worldwide Islamic Finance assets, Standard Bank’s innovation arrives as the region seeks scalable, Shari’ah-compliant solutions. The overdraft facility will directly address working capital challenges faced by businesses.

Key benefits of the new product include:

Competitive market related pricing.

Direct linkage to the Shari’ah Business Current Account for streamlined operations.

Certified compliance: The facility is certified by Standard Bank’s Shari’ah Advisory Committee.

Not only for Muslims

While Shari’ah Banking adheres to Islamic principles like Wakaalah bi al-Istithmar (agency-based investment), and the prohibition of interest (riba), Hassen said the bank’s offering transcends religious boundaries, with approximately 35% of Standard Bank’s South African Shari’ah clients identifying as non-Muslim. “This isn’t just for Muslims, it’s for anyone seeking transparent, non-interest, asset-based or backed financial solutions,” said Hassen.

The launch builds on Standard Bank’s legacy of Islamic Finance innovation, including the world’s first Shari’ah-compliant Diners Club product and South Africa’s inaugural Shari’ah tax-efficient endowment.

“Africa’s economic future hinges on inclusive, innovative finance,” said Hassen. “With this product, we’re not just serving clients, we’re innovating, industrialising and advancing a system of finance rooted in tradition and shared prosperity.” To leverage this Shari’ah-compliant liquidity facility, businesses and individuals can contact their Standard Bank Relationship Manager or email [email protected].