From local roots to global reach – Promoting South African talent making waves overseas

South Africa, a nation known for its vibrant spirit and entrepreneurial drive, has increasingly become a launchpad for individuals and businesses making significant inroads on the global stage. Despite facing unique domestic challenges, more South Africans are breaking through geographical barriers, showing resilience, innovation, and strategic foresight as they expand their ventures internationally.

Mzansi Unicorns aims to be the platform that tells these stories. We want to take South Africa to the world — and bring the world to South Africa. There are countless South Africans, living locally and abroad, who’ve not only built wealth but made real impact.

Elon Musk is currently the richest man in the world.

Johan Rupert owns the third-largest luxury company globally.

Divesh Makan is co-founder of Iconiq Capital, managing over $100 billion for clients like Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Jack Dorsey (Twitter), and Satya Nadella (Microsoft).

In 1967, Dr. Christiaan Barnard performed the world’s first human-to-human heart transplant.

Nelson Mandela is arguably one of the most influential leaders in modern history, known for his commitment to peace and reconciliation and for leading South Africa out of one of the world’s longest-standing systems of institutionalised apartheid.

Innovation and creativity often grow from circumstance. South Africa remains the most industrialised country in Africa but is still considered developing by global standards. The country’s crime problems, like hijackings, led to innovations like CarTrack — now the largest tracking company in the world, founded by Zak Calisto, who recently joined the billionaire club.

We also boast global icons in arts and culture — Trevor Noah (former host of The Daily Show), DJ Black Coffee (one of the world’s highest-paid DJs), Tyla (Grammy winner), and Charlize Theron (Oscar and Golden Globe winner). Even our music — Amapiano — has gone global, with tracks featured in viral TikTok dance challenges.

The rise of Mzansi Unicorns reflects the sharp business instincts and adaptability of South African entrepreneurs. Navigating a tough local economic environment has shaped leaders who spot niche opportunities and execute with precision. These are skills that translate well globally, especially when combined with a bold, strategic mindset.

In South Africa, we say, “’n Boer maak ‘n plan” — meaning “a farmer makes a plan.” It reflects our broader culture of resilience, creativity, and finding a way, no matter what. We don’t just play the hand we’re dealt — we often bring a new deck.

Beyond traditional industries, South Africans are also leading in innovation abroad. Elon Musk is the most prominent, but others like Vinny Lingham (Gyft, Yola) in tech and Roelof Botha (Sequoia Capital) in venture capital, show the reach and impact of South African talent.

These success stories aren’t just about individual achievement — they’re proof of our country’s entrepreneurial spirit and growing global footprint. As South Africa continues to back innovation and develop its diverse business ecosystem, we’ll see even more local businesses become international forces.

There are Mzansi Unicorns everywhere — from the Cape Flats to Soweto, Kimberley to Durban. We look forward to featuring them on our show so they can share their journeys and inspire South Africa, and the world.