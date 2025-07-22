Zungu Investments company hosts free Mandela month masterclass to empower South Africa’s youth

Mrs Zungu Ntuli

Mandela Month: When Motivation Isn’t Enough – South Africa’s Youth Need Access, Not Just Encouragement

South Africa’s youth are not short of ambition. They’re short of access.

In a country where youth unemployment remains alarmingly high, hovering near 45%, and where students, township entrepreneurs, and rural creatives are often excluded from formal economic opportunities, symbolic gestures are no longer enough. Despite being constantly praised for their “resilience,” many young South Africans continue to face systemic barriers that limit their growth, visibility, and ability to build lasting legacies.

This Mandela Month, Zungu Investments Company is choosing action over symbolism. Because 67 minutes is no longer sufficient, not when millions of young people remain disconnected from mentorship, funding, networks, and financial literacy.

A Mandela Month Masterclass That Prioritises Real Empowerment

In honour of Nelson Mandela’s legacy, Zungu Investments Company is hosting a free, high-impact masterclass on 24 July 2025 at Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Durban, designed specifically for students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and emerging business leaders.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between ambition and access, especially for young people from historically underserved communities.

The masterclass will focus on practical themes such as:

Entrepreneurship in the South African context

Financial discipline and building generational wealth

Strategic investment and business development

Personal branding and access to real markets

But this isn’t just another feel-good event. It’s a blueprint for building sustainable futures.

Tangible Change, Not Just Rhetoric

“Young people are not asking for handouts. They are asking for access — to information, to networks, and to tools that can help them build sustainable futures,” says Mrs. Sinenjabulo Zungu-Ntuli, Chief Marketing Officer at Zungu Investments Company and a key architect behind the initiative.

“We can no longer afford to inspire without equipping. This is how we honour Madiba, through tangible action that shifts realities, not just rhetoric.”

Why This Moment Matters

This initiative speaks directly to the heart of economic justice in South Africa:

Financial literacy and entrepreneurship remain out of reach for most township youth, despite being key drivers of inclusive growth

Mandela Month must evolve beyond ceremonial charity. It should be a catalyst for structural change, offering real tools for dignity, justice, and long-term impact

With both public and private sectors slow to respond, businesses like Zungu Investments are stepping in to drive bottom-up transformation

Legacy in Action

For Mrs. Zungu-Ntuli, the mission is both personal and strategic:

“We need safe, intentional spaces where students and aspiring entrepreneurs can learn about money, about business, and about building legacy from people who understand their lived experience and have walked similar paths. That’s the kind of access we’re creating. That’s how we build real legacy.”

The event will bring together a vibrant mix of emerging entrepreneurs, students, and future-focused creatives, offering not only practical knowledge but access to mentorship and high-value networks.As Mandela once said, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

This masterclass is one powerful step toward making the impossible possible, one empowered young leader at a time.