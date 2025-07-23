Redefining fine dining with Naan Sense’s immersive edible orchestra

This August, South Africa’s fine dining scene is about to become surreal. Naan Sense is an orchestra on your palate. An exclusive, multi-sensory experience where Durban Indian cuisine is reimagined through luxury fine dining and molecular gastronomy, delivering a truly immersive culinary event.

Explore our seven exotic acts through interactive courses paired with a synchronised live orchestra and complemented by artisanal beverages. Guests are invited to journey into immersive dining worlds: The Jungle Garden, a thoughtfully curated vegetarian experience, or The Beach Front, featuring seafood. We’re breaking the rules and deconstructing complex flavours.

Before either journey, guests can enjoy Silk Hour, a sensorial prelude that perfectly sets the tone for the extraordinary performance ahead.

Expect to experience one course blind folded and in pure silence. Expect a nostalgic fever dream. Expect to never want to leave.

The premiere of this extraordinary experience takes place on 16 August 2025 at Shepstone Gardens, Johannesburg.

This isn’t fine dining. It’s edible performance art.

Request your seat at https://www.naansensesa.co.za/