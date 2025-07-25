Southern Africa through the South African Medical Research Council marks a decade of malaria research and collaboration

As Southern Africa works toward the World Health Organization’s goal of eliminating malaria by 2030, the region continues to face major challenges, including cross-border transmission, limited resources, and insecticide resistance. However, amid these difficulties, a significant milestone will be celebrated this month: the 10th annual Southern Africa Malaria Research Conference.

The event, hosted by the South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) Malaria Research Group (MRG), will take place from July 29 to 31 at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa Campus. It will bring together scientists, health professionals, policymakers, and regional partners to share insights, showcase progress, and refine strategies to eliminate the disease.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Shaping the agenda to meet the malaria elimination end goal”. This agenda highlights the region’s commitment to aligning research and policy to combat malaria more effectively.

For a decade, the MRG has played a pivotal role in South Africa’s malaria elimination efforts. It is the only organisation to have hosted a dedicated malaria conference annually for ten consecutive years, a testament to its leadership and unwavering commitment to ending malaria in the region. Through its work, the group continues to support the National Department of Health by improving existing interventions, conducting advanced research, and training a new generation of malaria-focused scientists.

Among its notable efforts is its support for the Lubombo Spatial Development Initiative. This project monitors cross-border malaria and insecticide resistance in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal. Findings from the initiative have informed national vector control policy and confirmed that local mosquitoes remain susceptible to current insecticides.

The MRG has also been instrumental in cross-border initiatives. In collaboration with the National Treasury, it supported indoor residual spraying in southern Mozambique to reduce the importation of malaria into KwaZulu-Natal. Border screenings and interventions led to a marked decline in imported cases, a clear indication of the power of regional cooperation.

The upcoming conference is expected to provide a platform for the latest developments in parasite biology, surveillance technologies, and vector control. It will also spotlight innovative tools for malaria elimination and successful case studies of cross-border collaboration. As the region intensifies its push toward a malaria-free future, the SAMRC Malaria Research Group’s decade-long dedication continues to inspire a unified, evidence-driven approach to tackling one of the region’s most persistent public health threats.