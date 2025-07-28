The Giyani Local Scale Climate Resilience Programme: Building Climate Resilience Through Water Innovation

Dr Jeniffer Molwantwa, Chief Executive Officer: Water Research Commission

In the water-scarce landscapes of Giyani, Limpopo Province, climate change poses a severe threat to rural livelihoods and agricultural productivity. Increasing droughts and erratic rainfall have intensified water scarcity, jeopardising food security and economic stability for local communities. For years, Giyani has been described as being “permanently on ‘Day Zero’”, underscoring the critical need for sustainable water solutions. This relentless pressure impacts the marginalised, the rural poor, and often creates further gender imbalances, exacerbating existing socio-economic vulnerabilities.

In response, the Water Research Commission (WRC), with financial backing from the Government of Flanders, launched the Giyani Local Scale Climate Resilience Programme (GLSCRP) in 2022. This initiative delivers innovative, sustainable water solutions tailored to local needs. The programme empowers communities by improving access to reliable water sources while promoting climate-smart agricultural practices. Through the strategic implementation of solar-powered boreholes, advanced hydroponic farming techniques, and smart irrigation systems, the GLSCRP addresses the dual challenges of acute water scarcity and profound climate vulnerability.

By uniting government partners, NGOs, academic institutions, and private sector actors, the initiative fosters a framework for collaborative climate resilience. Its foundation rests on scientific research, deep community engagement, and a strong commitment to local ownership. WRC CEO Dr Jennifer Molwantwa reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to research-led, community-driven solutions, stating, “This project is a powerful example of what can be achieved when science, community knowledge, and strategic partnerships come together. It’s not just about providing water, it’s about restoring dignity, supporting livelihoods, and building climate resilience from the ground up. It’s about securing a sustainable future for generations to come. By investing in people, innovation, and collaboration, we are laying the foundation for long-term water security and climate adaptation that endures well beyond the life of this project.”

As climate pressures intensify across South Africa, the GLSCRP stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that community-driven water innovation can indeed drive sustainable development, enhance food security, and build a resilient future for Giyani and beyond. Its integrated approach serves as a national model for addressing climate change impacts in vulnerable rural areas, providing tangible results and inspiring widespread adoption.

Collaborative Partnerships Driving Community Water Security

The profound success of the Giyani Local Scale Climate Resilience Programme (GLSCRP) is intrinsically rooted in a robust and dynamic partnership framework that has brought together multiple committed stakeholders. The Water Research Commission (WRC) has played a pivotal coordinating role, orchestrating efforts with the Government of Flanders – the key financial enabler – and a consortium of dedicated implementing partners. These include the Association for Water and Rural Development (AWARD), Tsogang Water and Sanitation, the University of the Western Cape, and the TTO Enterprise Development Programme.

These partnerships extend deeply into local governance and traditional structures, involving local municipalities such as the Mopani District Municipality and the Greater Giyani Local Municipality, as well as traditional leadership structures, notably the Dzumeri Traditional Council. This comprehensive network fosters genuine community ownership through inclusive engagement, targeted training, and capacity-building initiatives that empower local farmers, women, and youth. A key component of this institutional sustainability has been the formalisation of partnerships via Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the WRC and various governmental bodies, including the Limpopo Provincial Government. Joseph Phasha, from the Department of Water and Sanitation, emphasised these crucial linkages and national significance.

Mopani District Executive Mayor Pule Shayi expressed profound gratitude, stating that, “This project is about more than infrastructure; it’s about humanity reimagined and restoring dignity to our people.” He also highlighted the district’s allocation of over R171 million for water infrastructure. Councillor GA Maluleke, of the Greater Giyani Local Municipality, underscored the WRC’s indispensable role in bridging crisis and solution. Thomas Castrel of the Government of Flanders, highlighted the importance of strategic funding: “Financing is not just about infrastructure, it’s about investing in people, in ideas, and in resilience that endures.”

Empowering Farmers, Women, and Youth Through Climate Resilience

At the very heart of the Giyani Local Scale Climate Resilience Programme (GLSCRP) lies a profound commitment to empowering local farmers, with a special emphasis on women and youth cooperatives. This initiative has transformed countless lives, most notably that of Sasavona Delina Ngamba, a retired teacher from Ndhambi Village under the Dzumeri Traditional Council. Her remarkable journey from struggle to resounding success epitomises the transformative impact of the programme.

Ngamba’s farming venture began in 2016, following her retirement from teaching and her husband’s early retirement due to health issues. While her initial plan was to care for her husband, she soon felt a compelling urge to farm, recognising its potential to build a family legacy and ensure food security for her community. Her 10-hectare farm at Ndhambi presented immense challenges, particularly the arduous task of manually carrying water from a single borehole to the fields, a cumbersome and exhausting practice that severely limited productivity.

In 2022, “out of the blue,” representatives from the Water Research Commission arrived at her farm. They interviewed her about her operations and sought her input on how to best improve her farming practices. Ngamba, though initially sceptical, cooperated fully. The WRC and its implementing agents – Tsogang Water and Sanitation, AWARD, UWC, and TTO Enterprise Development – intervened decisively. They built a new reservoir, refurbished the existing borehole, installed a modern solar system to power the water supply, and introduced cutting-edge hydroponics technology. This comprehensive support drastically reduced her manual labour and significantly increased water availability and efficiency, enabling year-round cultivation.

Beyond infrastructure, the GLSCRP provided invaluable skills training. Ngamba received extensive education in water management, entrepreneurship, and climate-smart agriculture tailored to local conditions. “This programme didn’t just change my farm, it changed my life. With the skills and support I received, I’m now growing crops sustainably and empowering my community,” expressed Ngamba, highlighting the holistic impact of the intervention. Her farm, Matsambo Ngamba Farm, now produces a diverse range of crops including tomatoes, ochre, and other vegetables, employing six local individuals in addition to her son, Lucky, who ensures continuity.

Ngamba’s transformation has been so profound that she is now a recognised force in the farming sector. In 2023, she achieved third place in the prestigious Giyani Female Farmer of the Year Competition, and in 2024, she emerged as the reigning Giyani Farmer of the Year, a testament to her dedication and the programme’s effectiveness. Her success has also translated into significant market opportunities: she has secured supply deals with major retailers such as Spar, Pep, Boxer, and Kgotsiame, and also sells her produce in Gauteng. This market access provides sustainable revenue streams and incentivises further innovation and productivity.

The programme’s broader emphasis on inclusive participation ensures that women and youth cooperatives receive dedicated support to build technical skills and leadership capacity, enabling them to independently operate water infrastructure and manage agribusinesses. These groups are not only vital food producers but are also emerging entrepreneurs and decision-makers shaping a resilient agricultural sector in the Mopani District. By fostering women’s leadership and engaging youth as active climate stewards, the GLSCRP ensures that the benefits of water security and climate adaptation are equitably shared and sustained. Training workshops cover diverse topics, including water conservation techniques, hydroponics, solar pump maintenance, and effective market access strategies, equipping all beneficiaries with the tools necessary to thrive amidst climatic uncertainties.

Ngamba’s inspiring journey exemplifies how targeted empowerment initiatives effectively create jobs, enhance food security, and inspire a new generation of farmers to become resilient leaders within their communities. Through sustained capacity building and profound community ownership, the GLSCRP is laying a robust foundation for a thriving, climate-resilient future driven by empowered local actors. As Ngamba aptly put it, “To all the stakeholders, I do not have words to thank you. You invested in the right project as our aim is to provide food security to the community.” Councillor GA Maluleke also praised Ngamba’s initiative, noting, “The government needs people who embark on projects, especially in agriculture to ensure food security. We are going to assist each other going forward because what you are doing is what the government wants – creating jobs.”

Women cooperative members from rural Giyani pack harvested produce as part of the climate-resilient agricultural initiative

Innovative Water Infrastructure and Sustainable Agriculture Solutions

The Giyani Local Scale Climate Resilience Programme (GLSCRP) has been instrumental in introducing and implementing cutting-edge water infrastructure and agricultural technologies, directly addressing chronic water scarcity and climate variability. Central to these significant advancements are the solar-powered boreholes, which provide a reliable and renewable energy source for water pumping. This innovation drastically reduces dependence on erratic electricity supply, lowers operational costs, and ensures consistent water availability, even in remote rural areas. Complementing this, the refurbishment of existing boreholes and water reservoirs has substantially improved water storage capacity and distribution efficiency, ensuring continuous access for both domestic use and irrigation.

Smart irrigation systems, including advanced drip and precision irrigation technologies, have been widely adopted to optimize water use. These systems deliver precise amounts of water directly to crops, significantly reducing waste, conserving precious resources, and substantially improving agricultural yields. Furthermore, decentralized water treatment units have been installed to ensure clean and safe water for both agricultural and sanitation needs at the community level, directly supporting enhanced food security and improved public health outcomes. The integration of these renewable energy-powered water systems with highly efficient irrigation has dramatically enhanced the region’s resilience against climate fluctuations. These technological interventions have transformed local agriculture, enabling farmers to cultivate crops year-round despite challenging weather conditions, thereby boosting local economies and improving livelihoods across the Mopani District.

A prime example of this infrastructural transformation is the Mbhedle Community Water Scheme, also operating under the Dzumeri Traditional Council. This scheme is a testament to the power of community-WRC partnership, designed to alleviate the severe effects of water scarcity on over 500 impoverished households. Mackson Mabunda, the project chairperson for the Mbhedle scheme, vividly described the dire situation before the WRC’s intervention: “Water scarcity was the norm until the Water Research Commission touched the village to make a difference. Before WRC’s arrival, the village experienced serious water challenges. There was hardly any drinking water as we relied on one borehole which was propelled by a generator, and when it broke down, there was nothing for the community.” He further explained that the WRC, through its implementing agent Tsogang, delivered fifteen 10,000-litre water tanks, all linked to a new solar system, ensuring a resilient and sustainable water supply. The handover involved formal agreements with communities on the critical aspects of operation and maintenance of this new infrastructure, empowering them with ownership.

The WRC’s approach prioritised community participation throughout the project lifecycle. Mabunda noted, “They did not want to bring new facilities where others are existing; they refurbish them. They only brought new facilities that were not there.” This philosophy ensured that resources were efficiently used and community assets were enhanced. Beyond the Mbhedle scheme, the project also refurbished a critical cattle trough and a dam, while a 5,000-litre water tank was provided to an individual farmer. Community members actively participated in various workshops, gaining essential knowledge and skills in water conservation techniques, water quality testing, and the effective use and maintenance of the new tools and infrastructure provided. Nwa Baloyi, a resident, proudly stated that the Water Research Commission had fundamentally transformed her village, creating numerous job opportunities by drawing the necessary workforce directly from the local community.

Key innovations implemented across the programme include solar-powered boreholes, water reservoirs, smart irrigation systems and decentralised water treatment. Together, these integrated innovations have ensured a consistent and reliable water supply, markedly improved agricultural output, and contributed significantly to long-term climate resilience throughout the Giyani region. The projects have now been officially handed over to the Greater Giyani Municipality and Mopani District Municipality, who will serve as the primary water authorities.

Economic and Social Outcomes: From Water Scarcity to Market Opportunities

The Giyani Local Scale Climate Resilience Programme (GLSCRP) has catalysed economic and social transformation across Mopani District, addressing water scarcity and fostering entrepreneurship. It supported the establishment of over 20 small businesses, creating vital jobs and driving community upliftment. Reliable water access through solar-powered boreholes and refurbished infrastructure enabled continuous farming, strengthening food security and boosting incomes.

Enhanced market access achieved by beneficiary farmers and cooperatives is central to the programme’s impact. Sasavona Delina Ngamba’s Matsambo Ngamba Farm secured critical market linkages with national retailers such as Spar, Pep, Boxer, and Kgotsiame. These partnerships offer sustainable revenue streams, reduce farming risks, and enable small-scale farmers to shift from subsistence to commercial operations.

Entrepreneurship, market linkages, and training in water conservation and quality testing have empowered women, youth, and communities with practical skills and self-reliance. Local workforce participation in project implementation further created jobs and built local capacity. The Mbhedle Community Water Scheme, which benefits over 500 households, demonstrates how improved water access enhances daily life, sanitation, and public health. This integrated approach fosters a vibrant rural economy, strengthened by social cohesion and a shared vision for a climate-resilient future.

Despite notable progress, Giyani and similar regions still face climate-related challenges such as droughts, erratic rainfall, and ageing infrastructure, requiring sustained maintenance and adaptive management. The GLSCRP experience highlights that full climate resilience demands ongoing commitment and collaboration. Local municipalities, traditional authorities, and the Limpopo Provincial Government have pledged continued support. The Mopani District Municipality allocated over R171 million in its adjustment budget for water infrastructure, focusing on boreholes and their operation and maintenance. Mayor Pule Shayi affirmed, “We accept the projects as handed over and we commit to work with our communities and cooperatives to ensure sustainability.”

Scaling GLSCRP’s model to other water-stressed regions will require greater collaboration between government, academia, the private sector, and communities. Increased investment in research-driven, locally adaptable solutions is essential. Strengthening inclusive governance and empowering grassroots participation will be key to ensuring equitable access and long-term resilience. Community ownership and training remain critical to sustaining progress beyond initial funding.

The Giyani Local Scale Climate Resilience Programme stands as a testament to how innovation, partnerships, and strong local leadership can create a sustainable, dignified future. Its continued success depends on enduring collaboration, investment, and a shared vision for water security for all.