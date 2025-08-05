Empowering youth through skills and community service.

Over 80 000 young people across South Africa have been engaged in paid community service as part of an active citizenship plea that equally boosts employability and provides sustainable income ventures.

The National Youth Service (NYS) programme serves as a launchpad for economic participation, especially for youth in under-resourced communities. It bridges the gap between learning and earning by transforming public service into a developmental opportunity

The programme serves as an avenue to boost future employability for young people in both urban and rural communities. The NYS contributes to reducing youth unemployment while fostering a generation of capable, committed young South Africans.

At its core, NYS promotes active citizenship and social cohesion. It further opens doors for young people to gain technical, vocational, and entrepreneurial skills through structured service programmes.

Over the years, the NYS has consistently proven that when young people are given the opportunity to serve; they grow, transform, and lead with enthusiasm. As South Africa battles youth unemployment and socio-economic challenges, the NYS has emerged as a key initiative that empowers young people with skills, purpose, and opportunities to serve their communities while preparing for the world of work.

The NYS participant mapping model powerfully illustrates the programme’s broad national reach and dedication to inclusivity of all communities. Each point on the map marks a community or area where NYS operates. The map covers all nine provinces, from bustling urban centres to isolated rural villages. What is especially noteworthy is the extensive geographic spread, which highlights that the NYS programme extends far beyond urban hubs. The programme actively reaches into historically marginalised and underserved regions, those are defined as “job deserts” where opportunities have long been limited.

In essence, the map tells a story of intentional inclusion, which is one where NYS actively bridges spatial inequality. It takes opportunities directly to where young people are. The programme employs a proactive, rather than a reactive approach. The combination of a wide programme footprint and targeted roadshows ensure that no young person is left behind, regardless of where they live.

This national reach is not coincidental, as it reflects deliberate targeting and outreach efforts. In particular, the NYS Roadshows played a critical role in amplifying this reach. These roadshows were conducted in underserved provinces and districts, especially in areas with historically low youth participation in national programmes. Through these engagements, NYDA was able to raise awareness, share information, and directly support youth with on-site application support.

The roadshows also allowed NYS teams to partner with local stakeholders, which include municipalities, schools, community organisations, and traditional leaders. This is to ensure the programme is embedded in local development agendas at a level that is relevant for young people. As a result, we have seen a marked increase in applications and participation from areas that previously had little or no engagement with NYS.

A powerful testament to the impact of the National Youth Service is the story of 23-year-old Rachel Lebohang Mofokeng from Zone 16, Sebokeng. “Two years ago, I had only a basic computer certificate and no job. My grandmother’s income had to support five of us, and most mornings I woke up with no money and nothing to do,” she recalls.

That changed when Rachel joined the NYS “Youth Life” programme. The monthly stipend helped cover essentials such as food, school transport, and her toiletries, which contributed to easing the financial burden at home. “I discovered I loved fixing tech and that being a woman in the field made me stand out,” said Rachel.

Today, Rachel runs her small workshop, earning between R15 000 and R20 000 a month from loyal, repeat customers who trust her skills. Her journey from being an unemployed young person, to an in-demand technician shows how the NYS programme transforms the challenges posed by unemployment into purpose, income, and a promising future.

Moreover, the NPO Capacity Building Programme is a flagship component of the National Youth Service (NYS) model, aimed at strengthening the ecosystem of youth-led and youth-serving Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) in South Africa.

The programme supports NPOs with the training, funding, tools, and mentorship they need to deliver high-quality service projects that tackle local challenges such as education support, health outreach, agriculture, community safety, and youth employability.

“A truly progressive initiative that brings together aligned NPOs and like-minded visionaries and propels them forward.”– wrote The Kuhlase Disability Centre, participant in the NYS Capacity Building Programme.

South Africa continues to face major barriers in regard to inclusion, especially when it comes to young persons with disabilities. Access to education, training, employment, and skills development opportunities is essential for economic participation.

The NYS Capacity Building Programme empowers youth-led and youth-serving NPOs to create accessible, structured, and impactful service opportunities for local youth, including young persons with disabilities.