An unexpected travel trend: Why tech-savvy travellers are choosing human expertise

Flight Centre Travel Group’s latest survey (across Australia, New Zealand, South Arica, the UK, the US and Canada) revealed something interesting: 9 in 10 travellers see value in using a travel agent. Among all the countries surveyed, South African travellers were the most likely to trust a travel expert, with 88% expressing confidence in their advice.

In other words, while the world races toward full digital automation, many choose to outsource their travel planning. Not because they’re technologically challenged, but because they understand that there’s a big difference between what you can do – and what you want to do.

And you may not want to navigate today’s unpredictable travel landscape without an expert on the other end of the line.

The Big Stuff: When Travel Gets Complicated

When planes are grounded, flight schedules shift overnight or visa requirements change unexpectedly, travel experts can step into the breach – quietly rebooking alternatives and saving you from a long queue at the airline’s customer service counter.

This crisis management capability extends beyond mere problem-solving. Travel agents provide something invaluable in uncertain times: genuine peace of mind. They work exclusively with reputable suppliers (offering built-in fraud prevention), know the first steps to take when things go wrong, manage complex itineraries, cross-border coordination and multi-destination trips with ease, and provide the ‘calm in a crisis’ that only comes with years of experience.

Antoinette Turner, GM of Flight Centre South Africa, believes that this ‘calm’ is priceless at any time, crisis or not:

“Experienced travel experts act as a safety net for first-time travellers, families flying with young children or solo travellers. Interestingly, we saw a 5% increase in younger travellers (aged 20–24) coming to us for flight bookings in 2024 and we expect this trend to continue. It’s all about a trusted, human connection in a digital world.”

The Great Stuff: Elevating Every Journey

Beyond crisis management lies a treasure trove of value-adding services that transform good trips into extraordinary ones. Any agent worth their salt serves as a personal travel concierge – printing out travel docs and checklists for visa agencies, recommending the right travel insurance to meet your needs (including cover for visa delay or denial) and securing last-minute deals and specials through an impressive network of international suppliers.

The time-saving aspect alone justifies their involvement. Rather than spending hours researching destinations, comparing prices and second-guessing decisions, travellers can relax while professionals handle the logistics (particularly valuable for busy South Africans juggling studies, careers and families).

And then there’s the inside knowledge. The best dhow cruise in Dubai, the perfect beach lodge for teens and tweens, a honeymoon safari, a hidden artist’s retreat or walking tours in Tuscany. You get the picture.

“Researching and booking the perfect trip can feel overwhelming,” says Turner. “Especially in a world where we’re constantly bombarded with content and choice. Sometimes it’s easier to give your wish list to an agent – and watch them work their magic.”

The Surprising Stuff: Hidden Advantages and Unexpected Info

It can feel magical. Travel agents have access to exclusive experiences and bespoke itineraries that aren’t available through consumer booking platforms. Their global networks (and yes, global buying power) unlock special deals, last-minute opportunities and preferential treatment that independent travellers simply cannot access. They allow agents to craft truly personalised experiences, securing unique accommodations and authentic local encounters that transform ordinary trips into extraordinary memories.

Even when dealing with spontaneous trips, travel agents’ industry relationships can turn last-minute decisions into something special.

“Obviously, it’s better to book well in advance to secure the best fares and deals,” Turner says. “But we also understand that in the current geopolitical climate, customers are often booking within a couple of weeks of their departure date. And we love a good challenge; our travel advisors will always try to secure the best rates possible.”

More than that, their hard-earned travel experience means that they can share information like the most user-friendly airports for first-time travellers; the airlines that include free city tours for longer layovers (for example, Singapore and Turkish Airlines); how (and where) to purchase an eSim; and the best time of year to see the cherry blossoms in Japan (while avoiding the crowds).

In a market where travel mistakes can be costly and time-consuming to rectify, professional guidance represents intelligent risk mitigation and opportunity optimisation. For Turner, travel agents don’t just book trips – they design experiences that align with personal aspirations, budget constraints and practical limitations.

Despite travellers being able to tap, swipe, and click their next getaway, South Africans continue to value travel agents. Not out of sense of nostalgia, but because they trust the experts to make sense of a complex and evolving world, especially when their dreams (and rands) are on the line.