/ 13 August 2025

South Africa is Ready for Speed, And Xiaomi is Already in the Fast Lane of Innovation and  Lifestyle

Xiaomi Su7 Ultra Gray

From smartphones to smart cars, Xiaomi merges high-performance tech and everyday style.

 South Africa is buzzing with excitement as  whispers of a global motorsport spectacle coming to our shores grow louder. The thought of high speed action, cutting-edge engineering, and an international spotlight has ignited imaginations  across the country. But while the nation awaits green lights on the track, Xiaomi South Africa is  already living in the fast lane, delivering a high-performance experience that redefines both  mobility and lifestyle. 

Meet the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, a fully electric smart vehicle that has already wowed global audiences  and is set to bring that same energy to South African streets in the future. Stylish, smart, and built  for speed, the SU7 Ultra isn’t just a car, it’s a vision of the future in motion. 

Designed with Xiaomi’s signature precision, the SU7 Ultra fuses cutting-edge tech, breathtaking  performance, and modern luxury, capturing the spirit of motorsport while embracing the  elegance and sustainability of next-generation electric mobility. 

Xiaomi Su7 Ultra

More Than a Car, A Connected Lifestyle 

Already beloved for its sleek smartphones and smart home innovations, Xiaomi is now  accelerating its lifestyle journey in South Africa. Whether you’re capturing memories on a Xiaomi  5G smartphone, dimming your lights with a voice command, Xiaomi’s connected ecosystem is  designed to enhance everyday living with intelligence, style, and ease. 

In Q2 of 2025, Xiaomi secured its place as the top smartphone vendor in South Africa, ranking #3  in the market, with a 12% market share and an annual growth rate of 3%. These milestones signal  not just strong performance, but deep trust from South African consumers and a growing appetite  for premium yet accessible technology. 

Power Meets Poise 

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra production model has set the Fastest Electric Executive Vehicle record at the  Nürburgring Nordschleife with a blistering lap time of 7:04.957 minutes. Equipped with the  optional track package, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra conquered the legendary circuit on its first attempt,  establishing itself as the undisputed leader in high-performance electric vehicles. 

Innovation That’s Premium and For Everyone 

At the heart of Xiaomi’s philosophy is the belief that Innovation is for Everyone, a guiding principle  that promises premium design, intelligent features, and environmental responsibility, without the  premium price tag. 

Whether you’re living smart with Xiaomi’s home tech, navigating your day with a Xiaomi  wearable, you’re tapping into a world where performance, sustainability, and design meet to  elevate the everyday.

