South Africa is Ready for Speed, And Xiaomi is Already in the Fast Lane of Innovation and  Lifestyle

From smartphones to smart cars, Xiaomi merges high-performance tech and everyday style.

South Africa is buzzing with excitement as whispers of a global motorsport spectacle coming to our shores grow louder. The thought of high speed action, cutting-edge engineering, and an international spotlight has ignited imaginations across the country. But while the nation awaits green lights on the track, Xiaomi South Africa is already living in the fast lane, delivering a high-performance experience that redefines both mobility and lifestyle.

Meet the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, a fully electric smart vehicle that has already wowed global audiences and is set to bring that same energy to South African streets in the future. Stylish, smart, and built for speed, the SU7 Ultra isn’t just a car, it’s a vision of the future in motion.

Designed with Xiaomi’s signature precision, the SU7 Ultra fuses cutting-edge tech, breathtaking performance, and modern luxury, capturing the spirit of motorsport while embracing the elegance and sustainability of next-generation electric mobility.

More Than a Car, A Connected Lifestyle

Already beloved for its sleek smartphones and smart home innovations, Xiaomi is now accelerating its lifestyle journey in South Africa. Whether you’re capturing memories on a Xiaomi 5G smartphone, dimming your lights with a voice command, Xiaomi’s connected ecosystem is designed to enhance everyday living with intelligence, style, and ease.

In Q2 of 2025, Xiaomi secured its place as the top smartphone vendor in South Africa, ranking #3 in the market, with a 12% market share and an annual growth rate of 3%. These milestones signal not just strong performance, but deep trust from South African consumers and a growing appetite for premium yet accessible technology.

Power Meets Poise

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra production model has set the Fastest Electric Executive Vehicle record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a blistering lap time of 7:04.957 minutes. Equipped with the optional track package, Xiaomi SU7 Ultra conquered the legendary circuit on its first attempt, establishing itself as the undisputed leader in high-performance electric vehicles.

Innovation That’s Premium and For Everyone

At the heart of Xiaomi’s philosophy is the belief that Innovation is for Everyone, a guiding principle that promises premium design, intelligent features, and environmental responsibility, without the premium price tag.

Whether you’re living smart with Xiaomi’s home tech, navigating your day with a Xiaomi wearable, you’re tapping into a world where performance, sustainability, and design meet to elevate the everyday.