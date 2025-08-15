South African social media awards reveal 2025 nominees at tempo restaurant

Sandton was buzzing on Friday as the South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) unveiled the nominees for its 5th annual ceremony. The announcement luncheon at Tempo brought together influencers, content creators, brands, agencies, and media for a first look at the digital stars set to be celebrated this year.

Public voting is now open at www.sasma.co.za, giving fans the chance to back their favourite creators at R2.50 per vote.



The 2025 nominee list reads like a roll call of South Africa’s most influential voices. Trevor Noah, Tyla, Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee, Boity Thulo, Lasizwe Dambuza, and Kay Yarms are all up for major categories, alongside rising talents like Ash-ley Brylnn Ogle, Sweet Guluva and Akhonamathemba Mbele-Zwane.

Headliners will compete across more than 20 categories, from Social Media Personality of the Year to Fashion Influencer, Best Podcast, and Popular SA Song on Social Media.

“This year, we’re raising the bar to make the experience even more valuable for creators and our partners,” said SASMA Ambassador Weza Matomane. “The SASMAs were created to celebrate and empower the talent driving South Africa’s creator economy.”

Among the new highlights is a Pre-Awards Networking Brunch for industry leaders and creatives, while the main ceremony later in the year promises star power, red carpet glamour, and digital innovation.

Celebrating South Africa’s Creator Economy

Over the past five years, the SASMAs have grown into one of the country’s most important platforms for recognising excellence in digital content creation. From lifestyle influencers and photographers to gamers and podcasters, the awards reflect the diversity of voices shaping online culture.

This year’s nominees show just how wide the spectrum has become. Beauty influencers like Kay Yarms and Lisa Mhlongo share space with food personalities like Feed My Tribe and Life with Lerato, while gamers such as Beamerboy TV and Furious Kitty represent South Africa’s growing e-sports scene.

In the Popular Song on Social Media category, chart-toppers like Cassper Nyovest’s Kusho Bani and Tyla’s collaborations compete with viral hits that gained traction on TikTok and Instagram.

The 2025 awards are presented in partnership with Mkiva Accountants and Auditors, Urbansense, Mmakola Foundation, BlueCloud Ai, Mbono Group & Celebrity Drive South Africa. Their support underlines the growing recognition of social media’s role in shaping culture and driving business.

Weza Matomane emphasised that the SASMAs aren’t just about awards but about building a sustainable ecosystem: “We’re celebrating the influencers and creatives who are not only entertaining audiences but also creating jobs, building brands, and shaping conversations online.”

Voting Now Open

Fans across South Africa can now cast their votes and make their voices heard. Voting details, nominee profiles, and updates are available at www.sasma.co.za. Winners will be announced on November 22, 2025 at the official SASMA Awards gala later this year, an event expected to draw some of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and digital culture.

The 2025 SASMAs are set to be the biggest yet.