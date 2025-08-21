Betway Cares Foundation: The heart behind the brand

From sports fields and classrooms, to remote villages and urban Johannesburg, Betway is making a lasting impact across South Africa and beyond. Through its foundation, Betway empowers communities with resources, opportunities and support. This article explores the initiatives and partnerships behind the brand’s commitment to building a brighter future.

At Betway, giving back isn’t a side project – it’s part of who we are. Through the Betway Cares Foundation, we’ve made it our mission to uplift communities, empower individuals and create real, lasting change across South Africa and the African continent. Whether it’s through sport development, education, healthcare or grassroots initiatives, the Betway Cares Foundation is driven by one simple belief: that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive, and that responsible gaming is the foundation of a sustainable and ethical entertainment industry.

But our responsibility doesn’t stop at the screen. As one of South Africa’s leading licensed gaming operators, we’re deeply committed to the wellbeing of our players, our communities and the broader South Africa economy. That means investing in tools that keep players safe and giving back in ways that help the nation thrive, beyond the screen and from the ground up.

A bold vision of sustainable support

The Betway Cares Foundation core pillars include education, health, sport development, community upliftment, and the creative and cultural industries. Community is at the heart of the Foundation’s mission, and why so many projects focus on communities, teams and village centres. There are parts of South Africa, and the continent, in dire need of support and relief, and that’s where the Foundation comes in.

Some of the Betway Cares Foundation’s biggest projects to date include a groundbreaking partnership with Khaltsa Cycles; a donation to the Mitchell’s Plain Music Academy that was music to that community’s ears; a brand-new set of wheels for Ntsika Ye Sizwesethu, a dynamic NGO based in Johannesburg’s Alexandra Township, whose inspiring work is shaping a better future for thousands; and three water projects that deliver fresh, potable water to far-flung villages across Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal. From learnership programmes for young girls and a coaching academy for former sports stars to share their skills, to soccer kits for underprivileged kids and supporting grassroots initiatives like a revitalised car wash in Meadowlands, Soweto, the Foundation is working hard at becoming a force for good in South Africa and beyond.

A case study in caring

In the years since its inception, the Betway Cares Foundation has dedicated support and resources to community upliftment. Some of the communities that have directly benefited from the Foundation’s work include Alexandra Township in Gauteng (Ntsika Ye Sizwesethu), Mitchell’s Plain (the Mitchell’s Plain Music Academy), Khayelitsha (Khaltsa Cycles), Matshemhlophe village in Kwazulu-Natal (one of three water projects), and the Clara Bagdadi village outside of Hoedspruit, Mpumalanga (a second water project). Over 8,000 residents in two remote villages now have access to clean, safe and convenient drinking water.

These projects, which we will expand on in the coming weeks, and the other good work Betway Cares does across South Africa and the rest of the continent is a reminder that real impact happens when purpose meets action. As we continue to grow our footprint across South Africa and the continent, we remained committed to building up communities, unlocking potential and lighting the way for a bright, more inclusive future.