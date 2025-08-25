The Rise of ‘Empty’ Escapes

Today, luxury is more peace than price tag

Luxury tourism is becoming more and more subjective. For some, luxury travel is a curated art tour in Paris, Amsterdam or New York. For others, it’s a culinary adventure in Marrakech, Wales’s Hay Literary Festival, a walking safari in South Luangwa National Park or, increasingly, an empty stretch of beach you can call your own.

In part, this ‘quest for quiet’ is a response to overtourism. But in an increasingly busy, stressful, and always-on world, ‘empty’ becomes very exclusive indeed.

According to Flight Centre’s new global PR survey, 8 in 10 people would consider less crowded destinations over popular ones, with 2 out of 3 willing to pay a destination entry fee for a quieter, more sustainable tourism experience.

Antoinette Turner, GM of Flight Centre South Africa, says South Africans are no different.

“Slow and restful travel continues to gain in popularity. Not only are South Africans more willing to pay for sustainable travel, but they’re also most likely to embrace quieter, off-peak travel.”

If you’re looking to avoid mainstream destinations in 2025, Turner has a few tips when it comes to crafting an ‘empty’ break like no other:

1. Book a private retreat. You don’t need to rent a yurt in Mongolia to get away from it all. As Turner explains, many luxury lodges today offer exclusive residences where you can enjoy absolute privacy with your family, along with bespoke service and the freedom to enjoy your holiday, your way.

“This is particularly appealing to families with younger children, or those looking for a multi-generational stay,” says Turner. “It allows you to enjoy game drives or excursions as a family without worrying about the odd meltdown from tired kids. Plus, most private residences will be fully serviced – often with a resident chef – and come with a private pool – and even a guide and game drive vehicle if you’re in the bush.”

Turner suggests chatting to your travel advisor about exclusive retreat options in your destination, as many hotels, lodges and brands will have a secluded, all-inclusive residence in their portfolio.

2. Explore hyper-curated experiences. The best way to avoid crowds is to go niche. Turner says you can have great fun designing itineraries focused on activities and excursions with subject-matter experts.

“From Piedmont truffle hunting to coral reef restoration in the Seychelles, there’s nothing quite like becoming an ‘apprentice’ for a day. It takes you out of your comfort zone, far from the crowds, and into a whole new world.”

Closer to home, a Grootbos 4×4 botanical safari explores 3,500 hectares of pristine wilderness. Specialist guides bring the unique stories of fynbos and forests to life. Meanwhile, Veld and Sea offers private foraging experiences for those eager to learn about the mushrooms, flowers, plants and seaweeds that shape the Cape’s coastal ecology.

Look to the stars. “South African Tourism has recently launched its astro-tourism strategy, which heralds an exciting new chapter for the country” comments Turner. “Places like the Karoo or the Namib Desert offer some of the clearest night skies on Earth, with many lodges – from the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park to the Drakensberg and Kruger – now offering incredible stargazing experiences.”

Whether you’re chasing meteor showers or learning Southern Cross navigation techniques, astro-tourism delivers the ultimate ‘empty’ escape – just you, infinite space and a humbling reminder of how small we really are.

Make a beeline for the beach. Forget shoulder-to-shoulder sun loungers. Africa boasts some of the emptiest stretches of beach in the world! According to Turner:

“South Africans love Mauritius, Zanzibar and Seychelles. But another option is the Bazaruto Archipelago. This chain of six islands off Mozambique’s southern coast delivers an intimate, conservation-minded stay, with small-scale, exclusive lodges that are deeply connected to their environment.”

Embrace off-season travel. Of course, the best way to avoid the crowds remains off-season travel, and Flight Centre’s latest global PR survey, which looked at six regions (Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US, Canada and South Africa), shows that South Africans are most likely to travel during the off-peak season.

“Ultimately, South African travellers are looking for ways to make travel more affordable (96%), and this includes booking flights and accommodation well in advance (48%), bundling flights, accommodation, and activities together as an all-inclusive package holiday (36%), and opting for shoulder- or off-season breaks,” Turner explains. “The added bonus with off-season travel is you get to enjoy destinations during their quietest times.” And, for Turner, this is where luxury travel is moving: rather than having nothing to do and nowhere to be, ‘empty escapes’ are filled with meaningful, niche experiences shared with a handful of people in a special destination.