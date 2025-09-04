Afrika Tikkun to host SA’s first ever valuable 500 Africa summit on disability inclusion

Global business leaders, policymakers and disability rights advocates will gather in Johannesburg next week for Africa’s inaugural Valuable 500 Africa Summit hosted by award winning and leading non-profit Afrika Tikkun, in partnership with the Valuable 500 and the Gauteng Provincial Government. This high-level meeting is aimed at ending the persistent exclusion of persons with disabilities from education, employment and leadership.

Set for 9 September 2025 at The Houghton Hotel, the summit comes at a time when persons with disabilities are believed to make up as much as 20% of Africa’s population in some countries, despite official statistics often showing far lower figures.

The Summit will bring together business leaders to explore global best practices while shaping distinctly African approaches to inclusion. Centred on the themes of leadership, reporting, and representation, the programme will challenge decision-makers to move beyond dialogue and commit to tangible action that drives meaningful change.

Afrika Tikkun is dedicated to the holistic development of disadvantaged youth through its award-winning Cradle-to-Career 360-degree model. The Valuable 500 is a global movement that has brought together over 500 of the world’s most influential companies to embed disability inclusion into corporate strategy.

Marc Lubner, Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to meaningful change: “One of our primary goals at Afrika Tikkun is to create meaningful employment and integration for all persons with disabilities (PWD). Our collaborative work with Government, organisations supporting children living with disabilities, and the corporate sector reflects our holistic approach.”

“The Valuable 500 represents the world’s largest business network committed to disability inclusion. Since its launch at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2019, this CEO-driven movement has united over 500 companies from 35+ countries, representing more than $8 trillion in combined revenue and employing over 22 million persons globally,” said Lana Roy, Programme Lead of 360: Disability Inclusion at Afrika Tikkun.

Why Africa, and why now?

“Africa stands at a unique moment in history. With the world’s youngest population (60% under 25), fastest-growing economies, and most dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystems, the continent is positioned to lead the next wave of inclusive innovation. The continent’s estimated 60–80 million persons with disabilities represent extraordinary untapped potential that, when unlocked, will drive unprecedented economic growth and social transformation,” Roy said.

She added that the Valuable 500 has shifted global business thinking on disability inclusion.

“What began as a moral imperative has evolved into a strategic business advantage that companies cannot afford to ignore: revenue impact – member companies consistently outperform their peers in revenue generation; innovation catalyst – diverse teams including persons with disabilities drive breakthrough innovations; market access – authentic inclusion unlocks access to the $13 trillion global disability market; and talent advantage – companies gain access to overlooked talent pools with exceptional skills and perspectives.”

Katy Talikowska, Chief Executive Officer of the Valuable 500, stated that the movement was founded on the belief that no society can truly prosper if it leaves a fifth of its population behind.

“Africa’s first Valuable 500 Summit is a defining moment — a chance to reimagine how business can lead on disability inclusion across an entire continent. We know that when companies embrace diversity in all its forms, they unlock innovation, talent, and market opportunities that drive sustainable growth and change lives for the better,” she said.

Organisers hope the summit will:

• Establish the Valuable 500 Africa Chapter with 50+ founding members

• Demonstrate proven implementation strategies from global leaders

• Launch localised frameworks for South African business

• Create sustainable partnerships for continental transformation

• Inspire immediate action through success stories

“In addition, we want to see public-private partnerships discussed on the day; improved employment of persons with disabilities to reach at least 3% instead of 2%; companies agreeing to receive sensitisation and awareness training; and a commitment to employ at least 30 of our candidates who are currently looking for jobs.”

Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) Policy Research and Advisory Services’ Zain Bulbulia said the partnership marked a powerful step forward in advancing true inclusion. “Together, we are working to ensure that people with disabilities are not only represented, but meaningfully included in conversations, opportunities, and decision-making across major companies signed up with The Valuable 500.”

The summit is also positioned as a precursor to the G20 later this year, with organisers hoping to present a united African voice on the global stage regarding issues of economic inclusion and social equity.

Special acknowledgement must go to Rand Mutual Assurance and the SAB Foundation for their generous contribution to this transformative summit. To find out more visit https://afrikatikkun.org/valuable-500/.