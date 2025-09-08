December’s selling out fast – Book now or find your hidden gem

It’s August. While you’re blissfully waiting for spring to return, there’s a problem that’s only getting bigger: your December holiday remains unplanned.

“Popular destinations for December can sell out up to six months in advance,” says Antionette Turner, GM of Flight Centre. “People know where they want to spend their holiday season and often get the best deals by booking early.”

So, dreams of Christmas lights in London, gift shopping in Dubai’s mega-malls, or a beachside braai in Gqeberha or Plettenberg Bay? They’re fading faster than the last spoonful of malva pudding on Boxing Day.

But there’s still hope! While the crowds stampede towards the usual suspects, we’ve got tips for the underrated gems you can still book — and advice to help you secure your dream spot earlier next year if you’ve already missed the boat.

Where South Africans Are Actually Going

December might feel an age away, but the travel industry runs on a different clock. Airlines release seats about a year in advance, and the best flights are snapped up quickly. Leave it too long and you could be stuck with midnight departures, two 12-hour layovers, and no legroom.

Accommodation is just as competitive. Peak-season weeks at prime hotels, guesthouses, and lodges are gone months before the festive season arrives.

International favourites:

London : Winter vibes, cosy pubs, and Primark shopping sprees.

: Winter vibes, cosy pubs, and Primark shopping sprees. Amsterdam & other European cities : Fairytale Christmas markets, snow-dusted streets, and mulled wine. Bonus: January ski holidays in the Alps.

: Fairytale Christmas markets, snow-dusted streets, and mulled wine. Bonus: January ski holidays in the Alps. Mauritius : Sun, sand, and water sports for the whole family.

: Sun, sand, and water sports for the whole family. Neighbouring countries: Quick getaways to Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Mozambique remain popular for their proximity and beauty.

Local loves:

Kruger National Park & surrounds : So busy that SANParks enforces gate quotas in December.

: So busy that SANParks enforces gate quotas in December. Western Cape coast : According to Lightstone research, this region tops the list for coastal getaways.

: According to Lightstone research, this region tops the list for coastal getaways. KwaZulu-Natal & Eastern Cape: Warm-water beaches and family-friendly resorts remain firm favourites.

Missed the Mainstream? These Are Still in Play

Skipping the obvious hotspots can open the door to exciting, unexpected holidays, and give you a January watercooler story that stands out. Or you might even want to consider a December staycation followed by an off-peak or shoulder season getaway early in 2026. Off-peak season travel is a money-saving strategy nearly half of South Africans intend to implement this year, according to Flight Centre’s Global PR survey.

International swaps:

Vietnam : Walk the lantern-lit streets of Hội An this festive season, as Vietnam offers warm weather, eclectic markets, and a street food scene that rivals anywhere in the world.

: Walk the lantern-lit streets of Hội An this festive season, as Vietnam offers warm weather, eclectic markets, and a street food scene that rivals anywhere in the world. Georgia : This Caucasus gem blends snow-dusted mountain villages with a thriving wine scene and the charming capital, Tbilisi. It’s an emerging winter escape that feels like Europe, but without the crowds or price tag.

: This Caucasus gem blends snow-dusted mountain villages with a thriving wine scene and the charming capital, Tbilisi. It’s an emerging winter escape that feels like Europe, but without the crowds or price tag. Brazil: With bookings surging 51% in 2024, according to Flight Centre’s Year In Travel report, Brazil’s samba rhythms, golden beaches, and year-round energy are calling. December puts you right in the thick of its summer season, perfect for beach hopping or exploring Rio’s iconic sights.

Domestic diamonds:

Drakensberg : Swap the beach for scenic mountains and peaceful festive days.

: Swap the beach for scenic mountains and peaceful festive days. The Karoo : Think old-world charm in Graaff-Reinet, sprawling skies, and fiery sunsets.

: Think old-world charm in Graaff-Reinet, sprawling skies, and fiery sunsets. Wild Coast: An Eastern Cape gem with beaches, golf, and water parks for the whole family.

The Price-Creep Problem

December is one of the busiest travel periods globally, and prices climb as availability drops. “The later you book, the more expensive it tends to get,” Turner says. Airlines and hotels use dynamic pricing, meaning even a short delay can add thousands to your bill.

Your Shortcut to the Best Holiday Yet

If you’ve got your heart set on one of these destinations, it’s best to book now before the remaining spots fill up. Or, if you’re ready to explore something different, talk to Flight Centre’s Travel Experts about hidden gem options that still have availability.

“Our Travel Experts are well-versed in the December rush,” comments Turner. “They can secure your bookings at the best prices available and advise on both the most popular destinations and the hidden gems.”

Whether you’re chasing a tropical Christmas in Vietnam, a festive Brazilian dance break, or a peaceful mountain escape in the Drakensberg, you can rely on Flight Centre to turn your Plan B into the best holiday you’ve ever had… and help you get a head start on next year’s dream trip while you’re at it!