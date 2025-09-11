Time magazine recognises Standard Bank in world’s best companies for second consecutive year

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has been recognised in TIME Magazine’s World’s Best Companies 2025 for a second consecutive year, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution. The Group was ranked first in the banking and financial services industry in South Africa, and 77th in the same industry globally.

TIME’s World’s Best Companies, compiled with Statista, evaluates organisations based on criteria that include employee satisfaction, revenue growth, environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance standards (ESG). TIME reaches millions of readers worldwide, providing comprehensive coverage of business, politics, and social issues.

“TIME is an authoritative platform for rigorous journalism and so we are delighted that they are once again recognising our ongoing efforts to maintain world-class standards while driving Africa’s economic growth,” says Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank Group. “This consecutive recognition underscores our ability to maintain excellence in the fiercely competitive financial services market.”

The TIME Magazine accolade comes after Newsweek’s annual survey named Standard Bank one of the World’s Most Trustworthy companies for the third consecutive year. The Newsweek accolade places Standard Bank among a select group of companies that have earned the confidence of their stakeholders through consistent performance, transparency, and purpose-driven leadership.

Standard Bank recently delivered strong half-year results for 2025, demonstrating sustained positive momentum.