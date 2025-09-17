A heartfelt farewell of 500 South African students selected for the  international scholarship in China.

The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (INSETA) and Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority (LGSETA), in partnership with the Chinese Culture International Education Exchange celebrated a heartfelt send off at the INSETA headquarters to their first group of 500 students selected for International Scholarship Programme in China.

The official launch will be held on 23 September 2025 at Nanjing University, China, with leaders from both countries present to formalise the initiative.

The first group of students will depart today, followed by two more groups in the later week. The initiative aims to empower students with globally recognised qualifications in fields critical to South Africa’s growth such as Artificial Intelligence, Engineering & e-commerce.

Key benefits include of the programme:

• Access to world-class education in China.

• Development of global skills with local impact for South Africa’s economy. • Promotion of cross-cultural exchange and bilateral cooperation

To qualify for the scholarship opportunity, applicants must have met the following criteria:

1. South African citizens.

2. Must have completed matric prior to 2024 (no restrictions on the number of years post matric).

3. Unemployed at the time of application.

4. Aged 18 to 25 years.

5. Willingness to commit to the full programme duration in China.

6. Ability to adapt to a new cultural and academic environment.

7. No criminal record.

8. Medically fit for international travel (HIV, TB and Syphilis negative) according to the rules of the People’s Republic of China. A medical exam will take place before departure to China.

INSETA CEO Gugu Mkhize

INSETA CEO Gugu Mkhize expressed deep pride in the students and the collaborative efforts that made the initiative possible. “Today we are celebrating 500 young people who will be pursuing different qualifications across China. This journey began with a shared vision between INSETA and LGSETA to offer opportunities both locally and internationally. The learners we selected are from all nine provinces, many of whom finished matric in 2022 or 2023, but struggled to find opportunities. This programme gives them a real chance to chase their dreams.”

About the Partners

INSETA: The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority develops skills for South Africa’s insurance industry.

LGSETA: The Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority builds capacity in the local government sector.

Chinese Culture International Education Exchange: A leading organisation facilitating academic and cultural exchange programmes between China and international partners.