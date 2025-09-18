Singularity South Africa Summit 2025: Everything you need to know, Two days of exponential ideas, global thinkers and a robotic upgrade await at Sandton Convention Centre

The countdown has begun for the Singularity South Africa Summit 2025, taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 22 and 23 October. Presented in collaboration with Old Mutual and metaverse partner UBU, this year’s summit brings together the sharpest global and local minds to share cutting-edge insights on technologies and trends shaping business, society and the human experience.

Summit programme now available

The full programme line up including the speakers and topics to be addressed, is now available featuring an array of names from across industries and continents with four new changemakers added to the roster. Peter Diamandis will set the scene for exponential thinking with the welcome address. Maureen Costello, VP for United Kingdom, Ireland and Sub Saharan Africa at Google Cloud, will address the accelerating pace of artificial intelligence in the cloud. Karine Arama, partner at SGH Capital, and Regina Njima will explore what’s next in the exponential future.

These add to already announced heavyweights such as Peter Xing will present on Post AGI Planning and the need to prepare for superintelligence. Cathy Hackl will address the human experience in the age of AI, while David Roberts will unpack disruption theory and AI leadership. Kojo Annan & Will Weisman will discuss finding the next gladiators for venture capital investments. Kim Hulett will explore the future of longevity and biotech, and Dr Mark Nasila will explain why design thinking is the missing link in human centred AI.

The stage will also welcome John Sanei whose keynote will cover the “IRL Imperative,” a trend to follow in the age of AI, Mxolisi Mgojo (B20 Chair) on steering sustainable growth and industry collaboration, Bonang Mohale (V20 Sherpa Chair) on values driven leadership, and Vukosi Marivate on building Africa’s voice in AI. More than 50 sessions and workshops will cover topics including robotics, web3, cybersecurity, biotechnology, education, energy and leadership.

View the full programme here: https://singularitysouthafricasummit.org/schedule/#main.

What to expect

Delegates will have access to two days of keynotes, workshops and expos, as well as unlimited networking opportunities. Highlights include more than 30 hours of programming, VR access after drinks on both evenings, and entry to the UBU metaverse platform. Tickets also include pre-registration and induction on 21 October with an opening ceremony in the metaverse, and access to the online Relive Experience in November. Delegates who attend will receive a digital certificate of completion and access to the Singularity South Africa mobile app to connect with fellow participants.

Students are invited to apply for a special student ticket offer, with details available on the website.

Robotics and new technologies brought to life

The 2025 summit will also feature live robotics. For the first time in person in South Africa, attendees will be able to meet Maximus, a humanoid robot, along with his robotic canines Murphy and Mavis. Their interactive demonstrations will showcase the advances being made in mobility, problem solving and robotics in the real world.

Singularity South Africa equips leaders with the tools, insights and networks needed to thrive in a world of accelerating change. With a global community dedicated to improving the lives of one billion people in the next five years, the summit provides a launchpad for transformative ideas and practical action.

“The metaverse won’t replace the real world, but it can help us transform parts of it based on lived experience and deeper understanding. Just like 3D printing is revolutionising how we manufacture and create, technology that really works is supposed to make life easier, not just more advanced,” shared Celiwe Ross, group chief human capital and corporate affairs officer, Old Mutual group. “That’s why this sponsorship of the Singularity Conference matters so deeply to Old Mutual. It’s not just about being present, it’s about being purposeful. We’re investing in platforms that challenge conventional thinking, spotlight emerging technologies, and ask the hard questions about how innovation can better serve people, not just progress. This is how we stay relevant, responsible, and ready for the future,” she added.

Mic Mann, Co-CEO of Singularity South Africa, said: “The Singularity summit is about more than spotlighting technologies. It is about equipping leaders to navigate accelerating change with clarity and courage. By bringing together voices from business, science, policy and the arts, we create a space where ideas can turn into action and where innovation is always linked to human purpose.”

Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of Singularity South Africa, added: “Our vision is for delegates to leave with more than just insight. They should walk away with practical tools, meaningful connections and the inspiration to drive real solutions in their own contexts. This is a platform designed to challenge assumptions, open conversations and spark collaborations that will shape the systems we live and work in”. The 2025 summit will feature keynote sessions, immersive workshops, a curated expo and structured networking opportunities. Delegates can also engage with the event virtually through UBU’s metaverse platform. For updates and registration, visit www.singularitysouthafricasummit.org.