Smirnoff ICE Unveils Bold New Look in South Africa

The new look is vibrant, modern and instantly recognisable!

Smirnoff ICE just got a glow-up. The OG of the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) scene in South Africa has dropped a bold new pack that’s as unapologetic and fresh as the people who drink it. This isn’t just about standing out on the shelf, it’s about taking up the space that Smirnoff ICE rightfully deserves in the culture.

The refreshed look taps into a simple truth: no matter what, South Africans will always find a way to come together, vibe, and keep the energy alive. It’s a pack that’s loud, stylish, and instantly recognisable in any setting, from sundowners on the rooftop to grooves that stretch into sunrise.

Atlegang Moloko, Diageo Head of Marketing RTD says “Smirnoff ICE has always been more than a drink. It’s an icon. It’s about moments that turn into memories and the vibe that pulls people together. With this new design, we’re stepping into our boldest energy yet. It’s fresh, it’s confident, and it’s unapologetically ICE.”

Smirnoff ICE isn’t calling this a rebrand or a relaunch. It’s a comeback. The brand is stepping into main character energy: bold, proud, and refreshing. Nakanjani. The new design is fresh, sharp, and distinctly modern, cutting through the noise with a vibrant edge that makes Smirnoff ICE instantly recognisable wherever it goes, whether at groove, a house party, a day at the beach, or a night in the city.

The line-up stays as versatile as ever, with Storm, Guarana, Spin, Berry Twist and Pine Twist available in 330ml, 440ml and 660ml bottles.

Smirnoff ICE delivers on all fronts. An easy pick for solo missions or big social link-ups. Always cold, always ready, with a six-pack made for routine stock-up runs. A flavour-forward option that doubles as a cocktail alternative. And at ABVs of 5%, 5.5% and 6%, it’s the perfect mix of taste and energy. It’s also the confidence of South Africa’s biggest vodka brand showing up in RTD form. Smirnoff ICE is not

just keeping the vibe alive. It’s defining it. With the new bold look, it’s here to turn ordinary nights into a mazza and every entrance into a statement. The OG is back and it’s louder than ever.

The new Smirnoff ICE pack is now available in stores nationwide.

SMIRNOFF ICE

Smirnoff ICE is South Africa’s leading ready-to-drink brand, known for its refreshing taste, bold identity, and cultural relevance. As part of the Smirnoff family, Smirnoff ICE continues to innovate in both design and experience, staying true to its mission of bringing people together to celebrate life’s boldest moments.