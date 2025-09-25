A culinary collaboration that tastes like magic: Feed My Tribe x Tempo Luxury Restaurant

When the love of food meets the art of unforgettable dining, something extraordinary happens. That’s exactly what guests can expect from the sizzling collaboration between Feed My Tribe and Tempo Luxury Restaurant – a unique and delicious three-course dining experience that speaks directly to food lovers, dreamers, and taste seekers.

Born from a shared passion for soulful, expressive cooking, Feed My Tribe – the celebrated food writer and curator – returns to the Tempo kitchen to co-create a rotating menu that’s as flavourful as it is inspired. For some, cooking is a craft; for others, it’s a calling. This collaboration brings both worlds together with every bite.

Chef Bonga Williams and the Tempo Luxury Restaurant team have opened their doors (and their hearts) to give a platform to talented local cooks and creatives. It’s not just about great food – it’s about building a community, elevating culinary voices, and redefining what it means to eat out in Joburg.

From festive meat-forward mains to thoughtful vegetarian options, the menu caters to every craving. Each three-course experience is tailor-made, reflecting the blend of global influences and local flair that Tempo is known for.

Why Tempo?

Tempo Luxury Restaurant has quickly become one of South Africa’s leading lifestyle and dining destinations. Known for its sophisticated atmosphere, world-class entertainment, and now, this culinary partnership, Tempo continues to set the standard in modern hospitality. Join us for a night where flavour meets flair. Whether you’re a foodie, a curious palate, or just love a good night out – this is one experience you don’t want to miss.

Bookings & Reservations:

010 824 8313 / 079 677 5625

Rivonia Crossing, 3 Achter Rd, Sunninghill, Sandton