South Africans across the country gear up for the 10th Annual Garden Day – Sunday, 12 October 2025

From bustling Gauteng to the sunny coasts of KwaZulu-Natal, to the vibrant landscapes of the Western Cape and beyond, South Africans are preparing to celebrate the 10th annual Garden Day on Sunday, 12 October 2025. What began as a small initiative a decade ago has grown into a nationwide movement, inspiring communities from every corner of the country to embrace their green spaces, make flower crowns, gather friends and family, and greet loved ones with a cheerful “Happy Garden Day!”

This year, a selection of passionate ambassadors are helping to champion the celebration. In Gauteng, Mosa Seshoene, a third-generation farmer and social media gardening advocate, is encouraging urban gardeners to get hands-on with their own produce. Celebrity MasterChef winner Seth Shezi who originally hails from KwaZulu-Natal invites South Africans to connect with nature through food and flowers. In the Western Cape, Constance Stuurman and Gundula Deutschländer of Babylonstoren continue to champion the joy of gardens with a decade-long perspective on the movement. Meanwhile, Siyabonga Ndlangamandla, urban farmer and Friend of Garden Day, will host an event at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg, sharing his knowledge of sustainable urban farming and the healing power of green spaces.

While these ambassadors represent a cross-section of South Africa, Garden Day is truly for everyone. From small-town balconies to community gardens in the heart of the city, South Africans of all ages and backgrounds are joining in to celebrate their gardens, creating a collective wave of greenery and joy that spans the entire country.

Garden Day at 10: A Decade of Growing Green Spaces

Looking back over the past decade, gardening journeys across South Africa have continually evolved — shaped by shifting lifestyles, fresh ideas, and a growing appreciation for how green spaces enrich our lives. Garden Day is not just about celebration — it also reflects the trends shaping gardening across the country:

Garden-to-Table: Growing herbs and vegetables continues to boom, combining passion with sustainability. Mosa’s gardening is closely connected with her sister Mogau Seshoene, award-winning chef and author of The Lazy Makoti. “We each grew into our passions naturally — she influences what I plant, I influence what she cooks. We plant and cook what’s in season, and share it on social media. I would love gardening to be accessible to everyone,” says Mosa. Community Roots: Urban gardens transform rooftops, pavements, and public spaces into green hubs. Siyabonga, co-founder of the Makers’ Valley Partnership, established Makers Valley Farm in Lorentzville in 2016. “We started by encouraging the community to plant vegetables around Victoria Yards. During Covid, demand grew, and we expanded to rooftops to feed and support the neighbourhood,” he explains. After training in urban farming and entrepreneurship, Siyabonga realised he could teach others to grow food and generate income. “Farming can improve food security and create jobs, though it’s hard work,” he adds. Plant Parents: With the rise of the ‘Plant Parent’ trend, millennials and Gen Z have embraced their love for plants, nurturing them like beloved pets—bringing not just greenery, but also a sense of happiness, peace, and connection. Few understand this magic more deeply than Babylonstoren floral artist Constance and a long-time ambassador of the Garden Day movement. Not only was she, along with Gundula, involved in the inaugural Garden Day a decade ago, but she continues to champion the celebration of gardens and nature today. “One of my first garden memories is picking corn with my great-grandmother on a cool, cloudy morning,” says Constance. “I was about six, warming my hands with my breath. That moment with her, in the stillness, remains one of my best memories.” Self-confessed plant parent Seth nurtures his own collection of potted plants in Cape Town and London, experimenting with herbs and food plants like chives — “They continue to elude me!” he laughs. Seth also draws inspiration from gardens around the world, from the wild charm of his grandmother’s yard to the sublime terraces of Villa San Michele in Florence. Gardens for Health: Healing plants are enjoying a resurgence, supporting both physical and mental wellbeing. Gundula, master gardener at Babylonstoren, explains that healing gardens today support both mental and physical wellbeing. “Our garden blends indigenous and international plants, with the cancer bush as a standout,” she says. “Traditional remedies reflect South Africa’s rich heritage, and the collection has grown over time through exchanges with other gardeners and healers.” Tech and AI: Even in gardening, technology plays a growing role. From plant-identification apps to AI-driven irrigation and soil sensors, digital tools help both novice and experienced gardeners. Alex Bosman, head gardener at Babylonstoren, explains: “We use sensors and soil analysis to measure moisture, pH, and nutrients, helping us garden more sustainably. AI can also guide plant choices, predict disease, and suggest water-wise strategies. The real promise is combining traditional methods like composting with modern tools for efficient, regenerative gardening.” Micro Gardens: You don’t need a big backyard to enjoy gardening. Urban gardeners are turning balconies, walls, and even small indoor corners into lush green spaces. Vertical planters, hanging pots, and indoor plant clusters are transforming apartments and city homes into thriving little jungles.

Celebrate Your Own Garden Day

Your Garden Day celebration can be anything you dream up — a garden tea, a picnic, a twilight gathering with fairy lights, or simply soaking in the greenery with a good book. For inspiration and resources, including posters, invitations, and flower crown guides, visit www.gardenday.co.za.

Share your celebrations with #GardenDaySA or via WhatsApp at 074 288 1487.

This Sunday, 12 October 2025, join fellow South Africans across the country in celebrating the joy of gardens and green spaces — from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal to the Western Cape, and beyond. Together, we’re making this 10th Garden Day one to remember!