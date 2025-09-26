Careers & Tenders
/ 26 September 2025

PUBG MOBILE Launches 4.0 Version: Africa Gets Its Spotlight in Global Gaming

By
Africa Shines in PUBG MOBILE’s Biggest Update Yet 

PUBG MOBILE is one of the world’s most popular mobile games and has officially  rolled out its Version 4.0 Update, bringing an electrifying mix of spooky fun,  performance upgrades, and Africa-first content to the battlefield. The update  introduces new game modes, smoother gameplay, and immersive experiences,  while also launching initiatives that empower young creators and university students  across the continent.

Celebrating Africa with Exclusive Heritage Avatars 

In celebration of Africa’s rich cultural diversity, PUBG MOBILE introduces a Zulu  male avatar inspired by South Africa’s heritage and a “South Africa Heritage Day  spray” that incorporates national symbols. These are exclusive in-game items  created specifically for African players, including a Nigerian Independence Day  avatar frame featuring the national colours of green, white, and green, and a Kenyan  bead space gift inspired by Maasai artistry. These items allow players to express  their identity and pride within the game. 

Thrills Unleashed: New UNFAIL Mode & Kaiju No. 8 Crossover 

The PUBG MOBILE Version 4.0 also debuts the UNFAIL mode, an all-new gameplay  experience where players can become either Predators or Survivors. Fans will enjoy  the exciting collaboration with Kaiju No. 8, which features iconic characters,  transformation mechanics, and exclusive themed gear. Additional seasonal content,  such as the Crazy Chicken Day event and mystery collaborations, is also part of the  action-packed rollout. 

Haunted Adventures Await in Wraithmoor Mansion 

At the heart of this update is the eerie Wraithmoor Mansion, where players will  encounter ghostly companions, supernatural threats, and take to the skies with the  Magic Broom. The update also introduces major enhancements to the World of  Wonder (WOW) mode, offering new creator tools, visual programming capabilities,  vehicles and items for players to build and explore. Classic Mode receives an  overhaul with the addition of the powerful Mortar weapon, improved reloading  mechanics, and smoother weapon handling. 

Non-Stop Action: Events, Rewards, and Surprises 

From September to November, players can look forward to exclusive events and  exciting rewards, including the Spooky Soiree, Metro Royale: Chapter 28, the launch  of C9S26 Season, RP A15 Royale Pass, the Ghostie Keeper, and the Day of  Gathering in October. These events offer players fresh ways to engage with the  game and earn unique content.

Levelling Up Students: PUBG MOBILE Campus Ambassador Program 

As part of its commitment to nurturing digital talent, PUBG MOBILE has launched its  Campus Ambassador Program with the first phase rollout in Nigeria and Kenya. This  initiative gives university students the chance to organise on-campus tournaments.  Additionally, students with creative flair are invited to participate in WOW Map and  PDP design contests, offering the opportunity to have their work featured in-game.  By combining entertainment with entrepreneurship, PUBG MOBILE is helping African  students build valuable skills and create sustainable side incomes. 

Africa at the Heart of PUBG MOBILE’s Global Future 

PUBG MOBILE continues evolving as a global leader in mobile gaming, offering  cutting-edge experiences while celebrating regional culture and empowering  communities. With the launch of Version 4.0, African players can now enjoy even  more thrilling adventures, greater performance, and meaningful opportunities both in  and out of the game. 

About PUBG MOBILE 

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took  the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute  onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate  and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in  a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play  zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent  Games and KRAFTON, Inc.

