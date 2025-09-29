The Glenshiel Fair: Heritage, Community, and a Cause

Each October, as Johannesburg shifts into Spring, the gardens of the Glenshiel estate open their gates to welcome one of the city’s most enduring community events: the Glenshiel Fair. Now in its 16th year, the Fair has become a highlight of Johannesburg’s Spring season, bringing together shopping, food and heritage in a setting where the grounds are as much part of the experience as the stalls themselves

Glenshiel, a National Monument built in 1910, provides the backdrop. Its stately grounds and sweeping gardens offer visitors space to wander, browse, and take in the atmosphere. Stalls line the lawns, the gardens are alive with spring colour, and the air is filled with the scent of food and fresh blossoms

This year’s Fair will feature more than 90 vendors – the largest number yet. The line-up has been carefully curated to balance established favourites with new discoveries. Visitors can expect everything from fashion and homeware to jewellery, art, and gourmet produce. Many of the vendors are independent makers and small businesses from Gauteng, across South Africa, and beyond — with exhibitors from elsewhere in Africa and Europe — offering pieces crafted with care and not easily found elsewhere. For regulars, part of the appeal is returning to support well-known artisans; for newcomers, it’s the thrill of stumbling upon something unexpected.

The Fair opens with its much-loved Preview Evening on 22 October. Tickets for this special night include canapés and drinks, along with first access to shop the vendor stalls. The atmosphere is relaxed but lively – friends gathering under the trees, music in the background, and the glow of spring evenings in Westcliff. Over the following three days, the Fair opens fully with day tickets, giving thousands of Joburgers the chance to shop, eat, and enjoy the setting at a leisurely pace.

But the Glenshiel Fair is more than an elegant weekend out. It remains at heart a fundraiser for the Order of St John, the international humanitarian organisation that has worked in South Africa for more than 130 years. Proceeds from the Fair support St John’s work in primary healthcare, eye care, and first aid training in communities across the country. By attending, visitors are not only enjoying an afternoon of shopping and entertainment, but also contributing directly to services that provide care, skills, and opportunity to those who need them most.

That dual purpose – a weekend of leisure that underpins serious community impact – is part of what gives the Glenshiel Fair its longevity. It is not only a social date on Johannesburg’s calendar but also a means of sustaining vital work that reaches far beyond the gates of the estate.

As the countdown begins to this year’s Fair, there is a sense of continuity. Some visitors return year after year, while others will be joining for the first time. What unites them is the appeal of the vendors, the gardens, the spring atmosphere, and the knowledge that every ticket supports the work of St John. It is this blend of heritage, experience, and purpose that secures the Fair’s place among Johannesburg’s best markets.

The Glenshiel Fair runs from 22–25 October 2025 at the Glenshiel estate in Westcliff. Preview Evening tickets are R450, including canapés and two drinks, while day tickets are R150. Tickets are available via Quicket. Link: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/275388-glenshiel-fair/