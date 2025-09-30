Haleon partners with UWC to improve oral health to Western Cape communities

The significance of a healthy smile goes far beyond what meets the eye. We do more than smile with our mouths and teeth – we talk, we chew, and we bite. When our oral health is compromised, beyond the embarrassment of issues such as halitosis, it can also be painful, uncomfortable, and unpleasant, affecting both daily living and overall wellbeing.

The country commemorated National Oral Health Month in September, a time dedicated to raising awareness among South Africans to pay extra attention to dental routines. This is particularly relevant as two of the world’s most common health problems – cavities (dental caries) and gum disease – directly affect the mouth. Oral hygiene is therefore not only about boosting self-esteem, but also forms a vital foundation of self-care, essential for both health and confidence.

In recognition of the importance of public oral health education and awareness, Haleon, global leader in consumer health, has collaborated with the University of Western Cape’s Dentistry Department (UWC) in support of its National Oral Health Awareness Campaign.

The partnership with the UWC ensures that both communities and future dental leaders benefit. Patients gain access to free, high-quality oral care products, while students acquire invaluable real-world experience that strengthens South Africa’s healthcare ecosystem.

The campaign, conceptualised by Haleon in partnership with Motopi CSI Consultancy, Programme aims to promote better oral hygiene practices and product use within several vulnerable communities in the Western Cape.

Launched on September 17, the campaign will run until 12 December this year, with activities taking place in clinic waiting areas at Tygerberg, Mitchells Plain, and Gugulethu public health facilities. The monthly activations will be scheduled during the first two weeks of each month and will involve interactive educational experiences for patients around sensitivity relief and gum health.

Haleon’s category-leading brands including, Sensodyne, Paradontax and Aquafresh, help millions of South Africans maintain their oral health. Beyond dental care, Haleon is committed to championing healthcare equity, inclusivity, and education – particularly among children. Most importantly, its products help ensure that smiles across the country remain healthy and bright, as they should be.

Counting the Cost of Oral Care

Haleon’s latest snapshot findings from phase 3 of its Health Inclusivity Index, in collaboration with Economist Impact, reveal that R40 billion (US$2.2bn) in lifetime tooth decay costs could be saved locally by improving oral health for all. Moreover, R74bn (US$4.1bn) could be saved by targeting interventions based on need. An additional R9.4bn (US$516m) of costs associated with type 2 diabetes could be saved in the country over 10 years by managing gum disease effectively.

Chronic gum disease increases inflammation, raising the risk of type 2 diabetes. This is especially true in low-income groups. However, professional treatment and good oral care can help lower this risk.

According to the report, low-income groups face oral health inequalities due to limited dental care, less access to educational materials for oral hygiene, and higher risk factors like tobacco and sugary diets. “This leads to more untreated cavities and gum disease, causing worse overall health and lower quality of life.”

Key actions suggested in the report to prevent tooth decay include twice daily brushing with a fluoride toothpaste, reducing sugar consumption, consuming fluoridated products such as water or salt, and regular check-ups.

Healthy Mouths, Healthy Communities

Good oral health begins with healthy mouths – the ongoing awareness campaign is set to deliver tangible benefits for both dentistry students and communities.

Patients will be guided and advised by oral health specialists at UWC, as well as the dentistry students and receive oral sensitivity “chill” tests, using cold water to assess sensitivity.

Those who suffer from discomfort will then be educated on the issue and given Sensodyne samples, and appropriate treatment will be recommended. Furthermore, the team will also conduct plaque testing by using UV-ray scanners to assess gum health.

Oral health is a cornerstone of overall well-being. By investing in education and preventive care, we are not only addressing immediate dental concerns but also empowering people to take charge of their long-term health.