Redefining coffee innovation for South Africa: How NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate fits changing lifestyles

Coffee in South Africa is evolving. Traditionally dominated by instant coffee at home and a growing café culture in urban centres, consumers are now seeking coffee that is convenient, , tasty and consistently high in quality — reflecting broader lifestyle trends such as remote work, on-the-go routines, and a growing preference for café-style experiences at home, especially amongst the younger generations, that allows for personalisation and unleashes creativity. NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate, recently launched in South Africa, is Nestlé’s response to these changing habits.

Nescafé Espresso Concentrate answers this growing demand for customizable, convenient, at-home cold coffee. Because the concentrate easily dissolves in water or milk, consumers can simply mix it with ice and water or milk and then customize it to create their go-to drink, whether an iced mocha, macchiato, or cappuccino.

Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is made with 100% Arabica beans and comes in a 500-millilitre bottle (enough for approximately 10 servings). In South Africa, it will be available at key retailers starting in October in two variations: Nescafé Espresso Concentrate Black and Nescafé Espresso Concentrate Sweet Vanilla.

The timing of the launch, in time for World Coffee Day on 1 October 2025, is deliberate. This annual celebration underscores the diversity, collaboration, and shared commitment that drive the coffee industry. The theme this year, “Embracing Collaboration More Than Ever,” highlights the interconnected roles of farmers, cooperatives, traders, roasters, baristas, and consumers. For Nestlé, it serves as a reminder that innovation should not only meet consumer needs but also support the broader coffee ecosystem.

Introducing a product like NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate in South Africa is more than a technical exercise; it reflects a deep understanding of local consumer preferences. While the product has shown great potential in other countries where it was recently introduced, the South African context requires a nuanced approach. Through curated sampling experiences at lifestyle and cultural events, Nestlé is demonstrating how this product fits into everyday routines while reinforcing its commitment to responsible marketing and meaningful consumer engagement.

Beyond convenience, NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate signals a broader trend in coffee culture: the convergence of global innovation and local insight. It embodies Nestlé’s philosophy of delivering high-quality coffee experiences while adapting to regional and local consumer behaviours. The launch is part of a wider strategy to anticipate evolving tastes and needs, explore new consumption occasions and demand moments, and foster shared value across the coffee value chain.

For South Africans, NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate represents more than a new product. It is a tool that empowers consumers to enjoy coffee on their terms, whether they are starting their day, taking a break, or sharing a moment with others. It also exemplifies how innovation can respect tradition while embracing the changing realities of modern life.

As Nestlé continues to invest in innovation, research, and consumer engagement, offerings like NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate illustrate how the company seeks to remain relevant, responsive, and connected to the communities it serves. By combining international expertise with local knowledge, Nestlé is shaping the future of coffee globally and in South Africa — one cup at a time.