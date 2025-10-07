Southern Africa’s biggest wine festival expands with more support from Standard Bank

This year, WineX will offer even more tasting sessions featuring its extraordinary selection of wines.

Now in its 25th year, the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest wine festival returns to Sandton in October, featuring an extraordinary selection of wines, more tasting sessions and music to sip wine by. WineX 2025 will bring over 700 wines to around 9,000 guests for whom the event is a highlight of the final quarter of the year.

“WineX is a measure of the vibrancy, the spirit of innovation and the dedication to quality which have become the hallmarks of the country’s wine industry. It appeals to every possible wine consumer: for those still learning their way around wine to dedicated aficionados tracking their favourite cellars or seeking out new treasures,” says Bridgette Kruger, Standard Bank’s Head of Private Banking in SA.

Taking place from 29 to 31 October at the Sandton Convention Centre, Standard Bank WineX promises an exceptional experience, as Gauteng’s vibrant, sophisticated crowd meets up with South Africa’s best and best-known wines.

WineX founder Michael Fridjhon notes that Gauteng now consumes 41% of all South African wine, making it the country’s biggest single wine market, ahead even of our major export countries like the UK and Germany. “WineX is therefore the most important single point of engagement for our leading producers to meet with their largest consumer base.” The breadth of choice available at WineX makes it possible for professionals with serious time constraints to discover the South African wines which have earned global acclaim. “This wine show brings all our award-winning wines to them,” adds Fridjhon.

Exclusive Offer: Up to 30% Off for Standard Bank clients In partnership with Standard Bank Private, WineX is excited to offer up to 30% off ticket prices for Standard Bank Private clients. This exclusive discount reflects Standard Bank’s commitment to helping clients live wealthier – by curating access to exceptional experiences that celebrate lifestyle, culture and connection. “WineX aligns perfectly with this philosophy by offering exclusive experiences and valuable insights into the wine industry,” says Kruger.