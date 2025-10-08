A bloom of hope in Middelburg: How Deevine Florist turns flowers into feelings

As spring awakens South Africa in a riot of colour and life, it also serves as a reminder that growth isn’t just for gardens, it’s for the mind and spirit. In this Mental Health Awareness Month, Jabulile Digashu, founder of Deevine Florist in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, is proving that flowers and green spaces can do more than beautify; they can lift moods, soothe stress, and bring comfort when words fail. What started in 2019 as a small floral service has blossomed into a full-scale enterprise dedicated to spreading joy, nurturing wellbeing, and empowering communities.

Deevine Florist began by offering basic floral arrangements and gifts for clients to collect directly. With the purchase of a delivery van, Jabulile introduced same-day delivery, combining convenience with personal connection. Her signature floral designs, often using imported flowers, convey joy, love, sympathy, or celebration, helping client’s express emotions that are sometimes difficult to voice.

Jabulile Digashu, founder of Deevine Florist

“For me, it’s not about selling flowers,” says Jabulile. “It’s about delivering moments that matter. A bouquet can bring comfort, joy, or love, especially when words fail. Flowers can help heal hearts and uplift spirits.”

From these beginnings, Deevine Florist expanded into indoor plants, landscaping, hardscaping, instant lawns, irrigation, and hydro-seeding, serving corporate offices, malls, hotels, restaurants, golf courses, and sports fields. Each project combines out-of-the-box design with high ethical standards, creating spaces that inspire calm, focus, and wellbeing.

Orders are processed via WhatsApp, prepared the day before, and delivered daily at 10 a.m., ensuring every bouquet and arrangement is handled with care. Beyond aesthetics, Jabulile mentors’ local staff through skills-transfer initiatives, empowering her team while fostering sustainable livelihoods.

Despite challenges like high mall rentals and the ambition to build a national delivery network, Jabulile’s vision continues to grow. Starting with no big team, fancy technology, or endless funding, she relied on purpose, perseverance, and meaningful connections to build a thriving enterprise that touches lives.

This spring, as blooms awaken across South Africa, Deevine Florist reminds us that nature, colour, and thoughtful gestures can nurture the mind as well as the heart. For Jabulile, every bouquet, garden, and green space is a step toward healing, happiness, and hope, proving that even small gestures can have a lasting impact on wellbeing.