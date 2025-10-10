Cryptocurrency exchange reserves of Bitcoin drop below 15%

The Bitcoin supply on cryptocurrency exchanges is at historically low levels, signaling a potential supply shock situation that can lead to changes in availability and price. More precisely, less than 15% of Bitcoin is currently held on trading platforms, a rare occurrence last seen in August 2018. Major financial institutions, pension funds, and hedge funds have started to allocate a segment of their portfolios to digital assets, and as institutional investors continue to increase their allocation to Bitcoin ETFs, it’s expected to create a growing imbalance between the available supply and strategic demand.

The supply scarcity, coupled with continued institutional demand and the recent halving event, can create pressure on the Bitcoin price USD since fewer tokens remain for immediate sale and bids compete for limited liquidity. Buyers must accept higher prices to acquire cryptocurrency when fewer coins circulate on trading venues. Although upward pressure is common, unexpected imbalances between buy and sell orders can intensify short-term swings. Bitcoin has historically responded to supply shocks with sharp upward movements, notably in the context of a dynamic rise in online orders.

Understanding Bitcoin Exchange Reserves On Trading Platforms

Bitcoin exchange reserves represent the total amount of Bitcoin held on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges to ensure liquidity and obligations to users. This indicator plays an important role in analyzing market trends and understanding the behavior of investors. If Bitcoin is taken from exchanges and relocated to private wallets or cold storage, it indicates investors want to hold on to their assets for the long term, which reduces direct sales pressure and gives rise to bullish momentum in pricing.

The amount of Bitcoin held in wallets controlled by cryptocurrency exchanges at any given time changes due to deposits and recordings of users. Private wallets allow investors to store cryptocurrency off exchanges and, therefore, separate the storage from trading, a hallmark that doesn’t exist in traditional financial markets. If investors transfer Bitcoin to exchange accounts, it reflects their intention to sell, not necessarily immediate selling but selling with a lag. Besides sales pressure and sentiment, the analysis of Bitcoin exchange reserves offers clarity about the liquidity on the market. Lower reserves mean less Bitcoin is available for buyers and sellers.

The Diminishing Bitcoin Supply Signals Rising Investor Confidence

The decrease in reserves available on cryptocurrency exchanges accompanies an intensification of withdrawals, often initiated by long-term investors or whales, who can easily manipulate market conditions. According to Glassnode analysts, this behavior reveals a structural shift towards long-term accumulation, a strategy where investors buy and hold Bitcoin over an extended period with the belief that its value will increase in time. Bitcoin is increasingly viewed as a store of value rather than a trading instrument, with holders preferring self-custody to keeping coins on exchanges.

When paired with fundamental and technical analysis, market sentiment provides a vivid and complete representation of Bitcoin’s situation. By analyzing social media chatter, news coverage, and sentiment indicators like the Fear & Greed Index, traders gain insights to forecast market trends and price shifts. Given the growth of Bitcoin ETFs, a substantial number of coins is no longer stored on exchanges but at custodial services, which contributes to the professionalization of the cryptocurrency market. Cryptocurrency has transitioned from a niche, retail-driven space to a more structured, regulated, and institutionally supported financial ecosystem.

Bitcoin OTC (Over The Counter) Balances Are Falling Significantly

Bitcoin OTC balances represent the amount of Bitcoin held by over-the-counter (OTC) trading desks, which facilitate large, private transactions outside of public exchanges. OTC desks cater primarily to institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and cryptocurrency whales who require discretion, liquidity, and efficiency. They can buy or sell large amounts of Bitcoin without causing price slippage on public markets, and the trades are generally negotiated directly between parties. A declining OTC balance illustrates increasing demand from large-scale buyers who are actively accumulating Bitcoin.

According to CryptoQuant data, the cumulative balance of Bitcoin held in OTC addresses has fallen by 21% since January 2025, reaching a historic low of 155,472 BTC, which suggests a broader supply shortage across all major trading venues. The decline is particularly notable for addresses connected to mining pools. A low OTC supply of Bitcoin can potentially lead to a FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) rally, creating a potential scenario where prominent buyers can no longer acquire Bitcoin via OTC desks, meaning they’re forced to buy on public exchanges, creating visible buying pressure. Equally, this could trigger additional retail and institutional FOMO.

Bitcoin Remains Strong Above The $100,000 Psychological Support

Bitcoin has maintained a strong position above $100,000, a key psychological support level that influences investor behavior and market sentiment. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is $108,634.91. Traders typically place buy orders above $100,000, expecting it to hold as support, but if Bitcoin falls below this level, it can trigger panic selling, especially among short-term holders or leveraged traders. The $100,000 level is more than a price point. It’s a psychological milestone that transitions from resistance to support once conquered, as traders regard it as a buying opportunity.

Maintaining the $100,000 psychological support is essential for avoiding downside volatility, i.e., the degree and speed of negative price movements in the cryptocurrency market. Cryptocurrency markets often fall faster than they rise, and for this reason, downside volatility is a critical factor for risk management. Bitcoin can’t eliminate downside volatility entirely because it’s a decentralized, speculative asset, but there are ways market participants can mitigate it. For example, when more cryptocurrency is held in cold storage or by long-term traders, fewer tokens are available for panic selling.

Concluding Remarks

Falling below the $100,000 level can generate liquidation risks, that is, the loss of all invested capital, but a sharp correction below this psychological level is unlikely. Nevertheless, individuals and businesses must stay up-to-date with market fluctuations to make informed decisions about buying, selling, or holding. It allows them to adapt strategies and maintain a competitive edge. As Bitcoin solidifies its position as an investment asset, vigilant monitoring of supply and demand dynamics is vital in forecasting its next move.