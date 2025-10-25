Breast cancer survivor Seipati Masango shares her journey at Tempo Luxury Restaurant

As South Africa concluded Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tempo Luxury Restaurant hosted a special awareness dinner featuring Seipati Masango, a breast cancer survivor, entrepreneur, and advocate. The event aimed to inspire hope and encourage early detection among women and men across the country.

Masango, 38, was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in June 2024, at the age of 37. Her story, shared before an intimate audience at the restaurant, highlighted the challenges of diagnosis, treatment, and recovery and the importance of awareness for younger women.

“I first discovered a lump in January,” she said. “At the time, I didn’t think it could be breast cancer because I believed it mostly affected women over 40.”

When her symptoms worsened, Masango underwent a mammogram in May, leading to the diagnosis that changed her life. Supported by her family, friends, and medical team, she began chemotherapy, describing it as one of the most difficult parts of her journey.

“They call chemotherapy the red devil,” she explained. “It changes how you look and feel. But through the grace of God, I was able to keep going and live as normally as possible.”

Adapting to a New Life

Following her treatment, Masango underwent oncoplastic surgery, during which surgeons removed 2 kilograms of tissue — 1.2 kg from the affected breast and 800 g from the other. The experience, she said, was both physically and emotionally demanding.

“Losing part of my body was difficult because it was tied to my identity,” she said. “But I’ve learned to accept the changes and focus on my health and healing.”

Masango continues to take hormonal medication as part of a five-year treatment plan. The medication has caused weight gain and early menopause, prompting her to make gradual lifestyle adjustments.

“I used to eat well and exercise regularly, but now it’s a struggle,” she admitted. “Still, every day is a step forward.”

Advocating for Early Detection

Now cancer-free, Masango has turned her experience into advocacy. She urges women and men to perform regular self-examinations and seek medical advice when they notice any changes.

“Self-examinations can be done in the shower, lying down, or sitting up,” she said. “Knowing your body could save your life.”

Tempo Luxury Restaurant Raises Awareness

The awareness dinner at Tempo Luxury Restaurant featured a three-course meal and open discussions about breast health. Masango partnered with the establishment to support the Cancer Foundation’s home and cancer prevention programs.

Guests also had the opportunity to meet Dr. Kgoale Moabele, who conducted free breast examinations and spoke about the importance of early detection.

“I’m very proud that Tempo Luxury is dedicating time to breast cancer awareness,” said Seipati. “The conversations we had tonight were life-changing.”

A Milestone of Triumph

In June 2025, Masango reached a milestone in her journey ringing the bell to mark the end of her treatment and the beginning of life cancer-free.

Her story continues to serve as a message of hope and resilience for others facing the same battle. “Every day, I thank God for the gift of life,” she said. “If my story can help even one person get checked early, then it’s worth sharing.”