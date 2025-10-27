NLC strengthens governance: Building trust through transparency and accountability

Ms Jodi Scholtz

Rebuilding Confidence Through Reform

Over the past year, the NLC has implemented a series of reforms guided by the Auditor-General’s recommendations and internal audit outcomes. These reforms are designed to tighten internal controls, strengthen oversight, and rebuild

public trust in how the NLC operates and accounts for public funds.



The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) continues to strengthen its governance systems as part of a renewal journey

focused on restoring public confidence, promoting ethical leadership, and ensuring transparent management of public

funds. In a recent interview with the Mail & Guardian, Commissioner Ms Jodi Scholtz shared how the organisation is

reinforcing governance principles and accountability across all levels of the NLC. “Our governance framework is founded on integrity, transparency, and accountability,” said Commissioner Scholtz. “It aligns closely with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), the Lotteries Act, and our Code of Ethics — ensuring that every decision, process, and transaction serves the public interest .”



Key actions include:

Strengthening audit and risk management functions to enhance oversight.

Tightening pre-payment verification checks and suspending payments where compliance gaps exist.

Updating financial reporting processes to align fully with PFMA and Generally Recognised Accounting Practice (GRAP).

Establishing a Loss Control Committee to manage irregular expenditure and enforce consequence management.

Introducing automation in grant adjudication to improve transparency and accuracy.

Enhancing oversight through quarterly engagements with the Auditor-General and Parliament.



“These reforms form part of our broader governance renewal process,” said Scholtz. “We are restoring integrity and accountability to ensure that every rand distributed benefits communities in a fair and transparent way.”



Embedding Ethics in Daily Practice Governance at the NLC extends beyond policy. It is about how the organisation operates daily. Ethical principles have been built into performance contracts, staff training, and operational reviews to ensure that governance is lived, not just legislated. Ethics awareness sessions, compliance training, and regular internal audits help sustain a culture of accountability.

“Governance is about how we conduct ourselves daily,” said Scholtz. “It is about making decisions guided by integrity, not convenience.”

Transparency as a Cornerstone of Trust

Transparency remains at the heart of the NLC’s governance renewal. The Commission regularly publishes funding allocations, compliance outcomes, and governance updates based on audit findings. Stakeholder briefings and community engagements also ensure that the public understands how funding decisions are made and monitored.

A modernised digital platform has further improved access to information, giving applicants and citizens greater visibility into the funding process. “These steps demonstrate our ongoing commitment to transparency and openness,” Scholtz said. “They are key to rebuilding public trust.” she added.

Ethical Leadership at the Core

The NLC leadership has prioritised stability and credibility by filling critical vacancies, strengthening performance monitoring, and enhancing employee confidence. Externally, the Commission continues

to engage with key oversight institutions such as the Auditor- General, National Treasury, and Parliament to ensure that progress is tracked and that there is accountability.

“The National Lotteries Commission remains deeply committed to integrity, fairness, and transparency,” said Scholtz. “Our governance renewal journey is guided by the belief that public service depends on public trust. Every decision we make is aimed at ensuring accountability and social impact — so that every South African can have confidence in the NLC as a responsible steward of public resources.”

Watch the full interview on Mail & Guardian:



