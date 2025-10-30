Celebration of STEM education as science teaching and learning centres programme at Western Cape schools reaches it’s 125th milestone

A total of one hundred and twenty-five (125) under-resourced schools in the Western Cape have now received purpose-designed and constructed Science Teaching and Learning Centres (Science TLCs). The initiative forms part of a partnership between the Garden Cities Archway Foundation, Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company (AK NPC), and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). The partnership has received accolades for its far-reaching programmes that enhance the teaching and learning of science and mathematics in disadvantaged schools. Against major odds, it has successfully strengthened the infrastructure needed for these gateway subjects to be taught effectively.

The Science TLC project began in 2011, evolving from a STEM professional development initiative launched in 2004 by leading science educationist Professor Shaheed Hartley, Director of Advancing Knowledge NPC. The aim of the programme is to provide training, facilities and resources that support inquiry-based practical learning in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences, and Astronomy.

The latest round of construction produced four (4) new Science TLCs at Western Cape schools, officially opened on Tuesday, 28 October 2025 (see table below). Earlier, in August, the opening of seven (7) Science TLCs brought the total constructed in 2025 to eleven (11), and the overall total to 125 Science TLCs. The milestone 125th centre was celebrated at Livingstone High School in Lansdowne.

Monday, 25 August 2025 Thursday, 28 August 2025 Tuesday, 28 October 2025 Fisherhaven Academy, Fisherhaven Intshayelelo Primary, Khayelitsha Masiyile High, Khayelitsha Hawston Primary, Hawston Edendale Primary, Manenberg Isilimela High, Langa Swartberg Secondary, Caledon Easter Peak Primary, Heideveld Thandokhulu High, Mowbray Bissetsdrift Academy, Villiersdorp Livingstone High, Lansdowne

The schools benefiting from the Science TLCs span the length and breadth of the Western Cape. They include under-resourced schools in suburbs surrounding Cape Town—such as Manenberg, Heideveld, Khayelitsha, Blue Downs, and Kuils River—as well as those in rural areas including Vredendal, Clanwilliam, Vredenburg, Worcester, Robertson, Ashton, Ceres, Bonnievale, Grabouw, Hawston, Uniondale, Oudtshoorn, George, and Plettenberg Bay.

The construction of the Science TLCs extends the inquiry-based curriculum and professional development support provided by AK NPC. It also serves as a reward for the commitment of science teachers, school management teams, learners, and curriculum officials whose performance has often been hindered by a lack of practical teaching facilities.

Professor Hartley has emphasized:

“We have to start with the basics—supporting teachers to have the confidence to teach science with an advanced level of understanding, knowledge, and skills. Similarly, we must be creative in providing learners with opportunities that ignite their curiosity and willingness to learn. Developing a strong culture of science teaching and learning is an essential step in preparing learners to take their place in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Having a confident and knowledgeable science teacher in a conducive environment, such as the Science Teaching and Learning Centres, is a step in the right direction.”

John Matthews, Group CEO of Garden Cities (NPC) (RF), stressed the importance of partnership in delivering a project such as the Science TLCs. He explained that the company’s CSI arm, the Archway Foundation, was established to improve educational opportunities for children in the Western Cape who, through historical circumstances, have not had access to equal resources.

“The Science TLC project is one of the vehicles through which Garden Cities, as a non-profit corporation, invests in meeting South Africa’s future human resource needs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), particularly within a 4IR environment,” he said.

Myrtle February, former school principal and Chairperson of the Archway Foundation, expressed strong support for Professor Hartley’s vision of developing the Science TLCs in disadvantaged areas: “Due to inadequate facilities, STEM subjects were not offered at many schools, leading learners to choose subjects that could be taught within conventional classrooms. This resulted in a general disinterest in science and a shortage of learners pursuing STEM careers. At Garden Cities, we work from the premise that all learners are born to succeed. Social circumstances and lack of facilities should not determine their future success.”

Ms. Euginia Matyatya, Principal of Masiyile High School in Khayelitsha, said her school’s science team is eager to make use of the new laboratory: “We can now demonstrate practical work and allow learners to gain hands-on experience with experiments.”

Ms. Thobeka Dlali, Principal of Isilimela High School in Langa, noted that the school has begun planning for 2026 to ensure all learners are involved in the required practical and experimental work.

Mr. Tokyo Mcunu, Principal of Thandokhulu High School, added that science teachers will prioritise inquiry-based teaching to better prepare learners for examination questions based on experiments and practical work.

Mrs. Ganie, Principal of Livingstone High School, said the new Science TLC will “place teachers in a better position to implement the inquiry-based approach effectively.”

Organisations and corporates wishing to contribute to this initiative—empowering and capacitating science practitioners to build a critical mass of future STEM participants—are encouraged to contact Prof. Hartley at [email protected] or 083 793 0436.