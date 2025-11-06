Samsung EEIP, Ocule IT Hosted final pitching day & officially announced winners of 2025 Enterprise Development Bootcamp

Hosted by Ocule IT in partnership with Samsung’s Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) – the Final pitching day and the official announcement of the winners of the 2025 Enterprise Development Bootcamp took place on 29 October 2025 in Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN).

This EEIP Transformative programme is designed to equip micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (SMME) participants with essential business skills and offer them seed funding opportunities. Sponsored by Samsung, this Enterprise Development Bootcamp focuses on empowering Ocule IT Electronics Technician Alumni in KwaZulu-Natal with in-demand skills that will allow them to transition into successful entrepreneurs.

The winners for the different categories in the 2025 Enterprise Development Bootcamp were announced recently and the prizes that were awarded included the following:

Established Category – R100 000

Start-Up Category – R75 000

Ideation Category – R50 000

This intensive training programme is designed to empower this group of young entrepreneurs that come from underserved communities in KZN with skills and knowledge to launch and grow their businesses. In addition, one of the programme’s intended objectives is to contribute to the growth of SMEs in the province. The ultimate aim is to transform this group of budding technicians into fully-fledged entrepreneurs.

Nicky Beukes, Samsung EEIP Project Manager said: “This Enterprise Development Bootcamp is part of Samsung’s broader commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and digital skills development in South Africa. As a socially responsible company, we are intent on investing in KZN – the country’s gateway for African and global trade as well as contributing to the province’s youth entrepreneurship.”

This Enterprise Development Bootcamp has started achieving some of its goals that include motivating these young technicians to create businesses that tackle the repair of consumer electronics, while promoting a culture of innovation and self-sufficiency within their respective communities. The unique selling point of this bootcamp lies in its four-month structured programme, which equips both existing entrepreneurs and aspirant business owners with essential skills and knowledge for enterprise growth and development.

“Samsung’s investment in the Bootcamp seeks to cultivate new entrepreneurs within the trade and artisan sector, serving as a catalyst for job creation and small business development,” added Beukes. “This programme is one of the ways that we are demonstrating our dedication to driving economic growth by empowering young talent and supporting entrepreneurial ventures in KZN.”

The programme’s comprehensive approach not only prepares participants for the pitching day, but also instils confidence in future participants who have business ideas and require financial aid and support. By offering a clear pathway to business development, the Bootcamp stands out as a valuable resource for nurturing entrepreneurial success.

Sanele Gcumisa, Managing Member of Ocule IT explained further: “The programme is a key driver of job creation and small business development, contributing to economic growth and community empowerment in KZN. In collaboration with Samsung, we are committed to sustainable development that can ensure that this strategic initiative contributes to long-term positive impacts on the local community.

“This programme goes beyond providing financial aid; it is a comprehensive initiative designed to empower young technicians with the essential business skills and knowledge needed for sustainable growth and success. Together with Samsung, we are dedicated to providing guidance, mentorship and support to help participants establish sustainable businesses as well as secure investment opportunities,” concluded Gcumisa.