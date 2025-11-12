MoMo Matsunyane launches her first book, A bold exploration of black identity, womanhood, and legacy

Theatre maverick Kgomotso “MoMo” Matsunyane adds another milestone to her illustrious career with the release of her debut book, Plays by MoMo Matsunyane Volume 1.

This groundbreaking collection brings together three of Matsunyane’s most powerful productions: Penny, Unlearn, and Ka Lebitso La Moya. The new body of work explores black identity, womanhood, and the lived experiences that have shaped Matsunyane’s voice as one of South Africa’s most compelling storytellers.

Renowned for her raw honesty, humour, and unapologetic portrayal of black life, Matsunyane has long used her art as a platform for social commentary and change. Her debut publication cements her legacy not only as an actor and director but as a literary force whose words challenge, heal, and provoke thought.

The collection looks into the black female body as both a site of resistance and vulnerability, engaging with themes of generational trauma, spirituality, sexual violence, and social injustice. Through storytelling, Matsunyane captures the texture of township life, the contradictions of faith, and the psychological toll of navigating systems that are not designed for Black women to thrive.

Kgomotso “MoMo” Matsunyane

“The book explores stories about the black condition and the consequences of coming from that space,” she explains. “It explores ideas of the black female body as a site of violence. It explores intergenerational conversation about a black life.”

Each play represents a distinct moment in Matsunyane’s creative and personal evolution.

Penny, written during her early years as an unemployed graduate, channels the hunger and frustration of young black creatives striving to break through in an unforgiving industry.

Unlearn, penned at the height of the global #MeToo movement, unpacks mental health, inherited toxic behaviours, and the difficult process of shedding pain to rediscover one’s authentic self.

In Ka Lebitso La Moya, Matsunyane confronts the dark intersections of faith, patriarchy, and abuse, inspired by real-life scandals involving religious leaders and the betrayal of sacred spaces. Matsunyane acknowledges that the award-winning Ka Lebitso La Moya emerges from a place of anger and frustration.

“I began writing Ka Lebitso La Moya in 2018 after watching a TV show called Amabishop, where spiritual leaders discussed sexual abuse within religious spaces. I found the conversation really intriguing, but it also made me very angry.”

But that fury became fuel that led to deep research into cults, faith, and manipulation, ultimately shaping the masterpiece that is Ka Lebitso La Moya.

As part of her 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Theatre, Matsunyane received funding to expand her creative practice and chose to publish her first book. Encouraged by her mentor, friend, and fellow Standard Bank Young Artist for Theatre (2017), Monageng “Vice” Motshabi, she embraced the idea of preserving her work for future generations.

“He reminded me that we don’t have many black female playwrights in this country, and that publishing my work would be a way to cement my voice and ensure it lives beyond the stage,” she recalls.

For Matsunyane, publishing this book is both an act of preservation and a continuation of her artistic journey, a deliberate effort to ensure black stories live beyond the stage and claim their rightful place in the archives of history.

“I’m trying to solidify the place for black stories in mainstream spaces, without them being seen as less than or too black for certain audiences.”

Matsunyane is a South African actor, director, playwright, and singer, and the 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for Theatre. Earlier this year, her acclaimed production Ka Lebitso La Moya swept the Naledi Theatre Awards with six wins, including Best Production and Best Director. Matsunyane continues to push creative boundaries across stage and page, inspiring a new generation of storytellers through her fearless storytelling and artistic innovation.

Plays by MoMo Matsunyane Volume 1 features a scholarly introduction by Nondumiso Msimang, situating Matsunyane’s work within a broader academic and cultural framework, while visual artist Slovo Mamphaga’s striking cover design captures its spirit of defiance and beauty. The book was officially launched at The Market Theatre on Friday, October 24, and is available online and at learning institutions nationwide. It is R250 on https://thatmomo.myshopify.com and https://diartskonageng.store.