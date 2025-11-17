Titans Cricket launches national anti-bullying campaign to spread kindness through sport

Laughter, excitement, and a sense of pride filled SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday afternoon, but this time the celebration was about more than just cricket. As young players lined up to receive their provincial caps, Titans Cricket officially launched a national anti-bullying campaign, using the power of sport to promote kindness, inclusion, and accountability among youth across South Africa.

In partnership with Natasha Mohunlal & Associates Inc. and a child psychologist, the campaign seeks to address bullying within schools and sporting environments through a focus on compassion, understanding, and education rather than punishment. The launch took place during the Titans Regional Teams Capping Ceremony, where 168 players from under-12 to under-17 teams were honoured for their selection to represent the province.

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian, attorney Natasha Mohunlal, who heads the initiative, said the campaign stems from years of witnessing the profound and often devastating effects of bullying on children and their families.

“For more than two years, we have been working closely with Titans Cricket, providing training to the SuperSport International Cricket Academy and the Titans players. During that time, the issue of bullying surfaced repeatedly in our discussions about youth development. Both Dr. Jacques Faul and I recognised the urgency of addressing it, and we agreed that we needed to take meaningful action. That shared commitment laid the foundation for this entire initiative.”

Mohunlal noted that she continues to encounter countless parents who are battling to support children suffering in silence.

“Every second parent I speak to has a child who has been bullied. It doesn’t only affect the child; it affects the entire family. Children are losing confidence, withdrawing emotionally, and in some cases reaching crisis points. It is heartbreaking and it is exactly what we intend to change.”

She added that the campaign’s message is simple but powerful: “Why put people down when you can lift them up?” Through school visits, workshops and mentorship sessions, the initiative will promote acts of kindness and teach empathy, showing young people that strength comes from lifting others, not breaking them down.

“We are still shaping the full programme, but we definitely plan to host workshops for parents, coaches and teachers too. It is something every school needs. We are fortunate to have a child psychologist guiding the educational side of this project.”

For Titans CEO Dr. Jacques Faul, the campaign aligns perfectly with the organisation’s mission to develop not just talented athletes, but responsible, respectful citizens.

“This is about more than cricket; it is about who we are as people. We want every player who wears the Titans badge to understand that true greatness starts with kindness.”

Faul said the launch came during a milestone moment for the young players, who received their official Titans caps — symbols of pride, achievement and commitment. This year, the caps carried an extra message: a promise to play the game with heart and respect, on and off the field.

As the sun set over Centurion, Mohunlal said she hoped the campaign would spark a national movement of compassion in sport.

“These kids are the future. If they learn now that kindness is power, we can change the culture, one team, one school, one act of kindness at a time.”

The Titans Anti-Bullying Campaign will roll out nationally in 2026, expanding into schools and sports academies with a focus on education, mentorship and emotional well-being. For now, it begins where it matters most, with the next generation of athletes learning that being a champion starts with being kind.

DON’T BE A BULLY, BE A CHAMPION!