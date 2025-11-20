The Man in the Arena… (A simple tribute to Sri Narendra Modi Ji)

South Africans are once again eagerly awaiting the imminent arrival of His Excellency The Honourable prime minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji.

Many South Africans have been greatly inspired by his leadership over the past many decades.

Shri Narendra Modi has displayed outstanding leadership that the world must emulate. Strong character with a great vision for all of humanity based on the principles of justice, peace, development and equality. A zero tolerance for any form corruption is one of the most important emphasis the Government of India has instituted.

The current highly successful model propelling India to great heights can be transported across the Indian Ocean to uplift Africa thus strengthening Global South Cooperation. From developing a wide range of infrastructure at lightening speed, to economic development at an accelerated rate and keeping in mind the respect for our sustainable environment, your honour has created a model for all the countries of the world to emulate so the entire world is uplifted positively. This is VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBUKUM (the whole world is one family) in real time action.

The great Patriot Saint, Swami Vivekananda has been a great inspiration to me personally. As one recalls the many utterances of Swami Vivekananda, one cannot but realise the immense value of these utterances even more as they are a reality in the actions of Sri Modiji. Swami Vivekananda, it has been stated in many write ups, was indeed a source of inspiration to Modiji also and hence the turning of these immortal words of Vivekananda into action on the ground is but natural for Sri Modiji. Just a few examples suffice to demonstrate this.

“The vanities of the World are transient. But they alone live who live for others. The rest are more dead than alive”.

“Arise, Awake and stop not ’til the goal is reached”.

“We want that education by which character is formed, strength of mind is increased, the intellect is expanded, and by which one can stand on one’s own feet”.

Just these few quotes of Vivekananda amongst hundreds of his utterances are sufficient to show how invaluable these words are and how they have become a reality and not remained mere words. These ideals have been translated into living truths for the Common man.

No amount of words will be sufficient to give adequate insight to a lifetime of selfless sacrifices and service to the Nation and its people by Sri Modiji. Modiji’s actions speak louder than any words broadcast across loudspeakers of the multiple election rallies that he addresses across the country.

Modiji exemplifies Shraddha and Vishwas (faith and trust), Bhakti (devotion), Shakti (power), Anushasan (self discipline), Dherya (patience and fortitude) and multiple other virtues. He is an embodiment of wholesomeness and a living legend worthy of emulation by any head of government in the World. Modiji has a beautiful balance of the elements, allowing him to be many things to many people simultaneously.

The endless fresh ideas, and its appealing value to the man on the ground is phenomenal. He has ensured that millions of his countrymen have a far better life with ease of living than was the case a decade ago. Firm and decisive policies, political will and courage with timely actions all come together to serve the people of Maa Bharati (Mother India).

There is an extract written by Walt Whitman decades ago that hold so true for Sri Modiji. It says…

There’s a man in the world who is never turned down, whatever he chances to stray; he gets the glad hand in the populous town, or out where the farmers makes hay; he’s greeted with pleasure on deserts of sand, and deep in the aisles of the woods; wherever he goes there’s a welcoming hand-he’s the man who delivers the goods”.

Indeed, Sri Modiji is the Man that delivers the goods…be it to the citizens of India or people across the Globe like during the Covid-19 crisis.

Therefore, it is no wonder that as we all receive Sri Modiji in South Africa, it is with warmth, joy and reverence for a Man that is teaching the world what it is and should be to be an effective and selfless leader and serve with strength and humility simultaneously. Modiji has made the understanding of the Vedic pronouncements of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) a reality on the ground in material terms. Other Vedic teachings like Krunwanto Vishwamaryam (let us make the entire world noble) have also translated into practical applications for a more harmonious world.

Decades to come will be needed to fully understand and analyse the work of Sri Modiji as the effects of his work has affected people far beyond the borders of his country, India – a country that many of us born here in South Africa, adore and revere as our Dharma bhoomi. An exemplar in devotion to and respect of one’s Mother will also be something that generations to come will learn from and emulate.

We welcome Sri Modiji to South Africa for the G20 Summit hosted by South Africa presently and pray that the impact of decisions taken will have a long and lasting positive impact for generations to come. May the many proverbial Banyan Trees planted by Sri Modiji through his multiple ground breaking programmes with immense sacrifices, give shade and succour for generations to come. For this we remain immeasurably indebted to Sri Modiji for lifetimes to come. May the Supreme Universal God continue to bless Modiji with good health and strength to continue serving his countrymen and the World.

To Modiji’s detractors and the nay sayers that have their own jaundiced and prejudiced views born out of their own political and other agendas, I can only respond by concluding with the words from an extract of a speech (The Man in the Arena) by a former US President, Theodore Roosevelt. These words epitomise Modiji in so many ways. One may criticise, challenge and cry foul, but Modiji remains The Man in Arena….ever present, doing and achieving.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles,

OR where the doer of deeds could have done them better.

The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” We, South Africans openly welcome the honourable prime minister to our beloved country marking the special occasion of the arrival of Indians from Bharat(India) exactly 165 years.