Police eyewear launches its bold 2025 sunglass collection at Spec-Savers South Africa

Police Eyewear has never been just about seeing clearly it’s about being seen. With attitude, confidence, and unapologetic self-expression at its core, the brand returns this season with a dynamic new collection designed for those who choose to live boldly.

Synonymous with individuality and urban edge, Police eyewear continues to celebrate rule-breakers, trendsetters, and those who define life on their own terms. The 2025 Sunglass Collection brings fresh energy, fearless style, and a reimagined take on the brand’s most iconic silhouettes.

2025 Collection Highlights

Hero Colour of the Season: Mocha Mousse

Warm, grounded, and effortlessly chic, Mocha Mousse leads this year’s palette. The earthy tone brings a refined edge to both masculine and unisex silhouettes, reinforcing Police’s ability to merge trend-forward design with timeless appeal.

The Aviator: A Legend Reinvented

A timeless classic redefined for the modern wearer. This season’s Aviator is crafted with clean lines, lightweight materials, and signature Police detailing. Available in matte black and the standout colour of the season — Mocha Mousse tortoise — the new Aviator embodies movement, momentum, and the spirit of never looking back.

The Rectangular Frame: Sleek. Strong. Effortless.

Minimalism meets masculinity in this sharp, structured design. Confident without being loud, the rectangular frame blends precision with presence. It’s built for individuals who favour understated power and modern sophistication.

Why Police? Why Now?

Police eyewear is more than fashion — it’s freedom. Freedom to express yourself, to stand out, and to define your own identity.

Spec-Savers South Africa is proud to be the exclusive local retailer of Police, offering premium eyewear with the professional care and trusted expertise of the country’s leading optometric brand. With over 360 stores nationwide, Spec-Savers remains committed to providing accessible, quality eye care paired with a curated selection of global eyewear labels.

The new Police Sunglass Collection is available at Spec-Savers stores across South Africa, with prices starting at R2199.

Explore the full range at: specsavers.co.za/police-brand

Own Your Story. Own Your Style.

Every frame in the 2025 Police collection is created for individuals who live boldly, break boundaries, and embrace authenticity. This is eyewear with attitude — for those who lead, not follow. This is more than eyewear. This is an attitude. This is Police.