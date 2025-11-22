Samsung innovation campus graduation milestone celebrated 

Celebrating Positive Impact of Three-Year Collaboration

The Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) Graduation was held at Lerotholi Polytechnic (LP) in Maseru, Lesotho on 14 November 2025 where 27 C&P (Coding & Programming) and 14 AI (Artificial Intelligence) students were awarded their certificates. Dignitaries who addressed students at the event included representatives from Samsung, strategic education partners and key government officials.

The year 2025 marks the third (3rd) year that the SIC programme has been in operation in Lesotho with 41 students graduating in this current cohort and cumulatively, a total of 145 students have benefitted from this initiative, including opportunities for employment. This graduation ceremony was a celebration of the beneficial effect of the three-year partnership between Samsung and LP, as well as the remarkable achievements of the current group of students who have completed the SIC programme.

The day’s proceedings were filled with moments of pride and inspiration as graduates received their official SIC certificates. Notably, top three (3) students from AI & C&P were awarded Samsung devices [Galaxy S25’s] as additional recognition for being best performers. In addition, the graduating students had an opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge tech projects in coding, AI and digital solutions designed to address real challenges in their communities. The day’s activities also included some uplifting stories from the beneficiaries as well as a display of cultural performances that reflected the vibrant Basotho spirit.

As part of the significant announcements made during the graduation ceremony, the CEO of Wasco — a Lesotho-based Water and Sewerage company and a strategic partner to LP — Mr Fallo Seboko, pledged their support to the SIC programme by officially offering employment to two students from this year’s graduating cohort.

For Samsung, ensuring gender diversity in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes — particularly within its education and technology skills training efforts — has always been one of the key priorities. In this SIC programme in particular, it was important to ensure that there was equitable gender representation, fostering an environment where everyone had equal access to opportunities and resources.

The ultimate objective of the SIC programme in Lesotho has been to equip young people with practical digital and technological skills that enhance their employability and prepare them for the future workforce. Through training in areas such as coding, AI and problem-solving, the programme has been seeking to empower youth to become creators of innovative solutions that address local and global challenges.

Lefa Makgato, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for Samsung Electronics in Southern Africa, said: “As Samsung, we are very proud of both the outstanding achievements of the graduating students as well as the overall, positive impact that this three-year milestone has had on the lives of 145 Lesotho students since inception.

“We are pleased to note that 20 alumni students are employed, two (2) have started their own companies and about 40 opted to pursue their postgrad studies. As a socially responsible corporate in the African continent, we feel that by aligning with Lesotho’s education and digital transformation goals, the SIC programme has been able to bridge the skills gap, promote inclusive access to technology education and contribute to the country’s socio-economic development through youth empowerment and innovation.”

In addition, the 2025 version of the SIC programme included the AI Capstone Presentation which was formulated by five (5) groups. Each group had two or three members from the AI 2025 class. They had a month to idealise, code, create a prototype and a presentation for their prototype project. The capstone was of an open theme, thereby allowing students to target multiple sectors to solve their own community problems.

In his speech during the graduation ceremony, the Rector of Lerotholi Polytechnic, Professor Spirit Tlali, expressed the institution’s deepest gratitude to Samsung for its visionary partnership. He said: “Through the SIC programme, you have shown genuine commitment to equipping young people with the essential skills needed to thrive in the 4IR era. This collaboration stands as a model of how academia and industry can join hands to deliver education that is relevant, practical and transformative.

“Our C&P students have learnt to code as well as new ways of thinking. The AI graduates, on the other hand, now understand that it’s not about replacing human intelligence but rather enhancing it, amplifying creativity and solving problems that matter. We have now all learnt that technology, when guided by purpose, can uplift lives. Today, we have not only celebrated the achievements of young, bright minds but also innovation, resilience and the potential of our youth to shape the digital future of our nation and the globe.”

The Honourable Minister of Education, Prof Ntoi Rapapa, commended the graduates for their exceptional commitment and emphasised the transformative power of digital education in Lesotho. He had this to say to the graduates, “You are the pioneers of Digital Lesotho, the generation that will lead us into the future. The skills you have gained in coding, artificial intelligence and innovation are not just technical tools; they are instruments of change. Today’s celebration is a testament to the power of strategic partnerships and the brilliance of young minds transforming classroom knowledge into solutions that improve lives, create jobs and inspire hope. Your achievements embody the future we are building, one driven by innovation, creativity and technological mastery.”