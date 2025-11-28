Discover December luxury: Vivari hotel and Spa’s exclusive Balinese-inspired staycation experience in Johannesburg

This December, escape the city’s hustle and immerse yourself in luxury with Vivari hotel and Spa’s limited-time staycation offer. Designed to transport you to a tranquil Balinese oasis just minutes from Johannesburg, the package promises a two-night retreat filled with indulgence, relaxation and adventure—all for R6500 per person sharing.

Guests will unwind in stylish rooms with stunning views, with upgrades available for those seeking an extra touch of luxury. Each morning begins with expertly prepared breakfast and dinner, followed by a blissful spa massage to rejuvenate both body and mind. The exclusive hydrotherapy suite, featuring a mineral pool and lounge, provides a peaceful sanctuary away from the world.

Beyond relaxation, the experience includes a personalised shopping spree at Sandton City’s Diamond Walk, a romantic hot air balloon ride over breathtaking landscapes at sunrise, a guided safari at the Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve and a private tour of the UNESCO World Heritage site, Maropeng. This unique blend of serenity, adventure and culture makes SatGuru’s staycation an irresistible escape.

With limited availability and a single supplement option at R3000, now is the perfect time to treat yourself or a loved one to a memorable holiday without leaving Johannesburg. Book your December getaway today and discover a world where luxury and adventure meet.