Tastes like summer: Ocean Basket kicked off the season

From OB Bubbly to crave-worthy new sushi, Ocean Basket is making waves this summer with innovative new dishes that are launching at its Tastes Like Summer Event.

The season of sun, sandals and seafood has officially arrived and Ocean Basket is setting the tone with its Taste Like Summer event. This celebration of food, flavour, and festivity kicked off on 27 November at the iconic Ocean Basket Menlyn, which was the very first Ocean Basket to open its doors in South Africa.

Guests experienced some of the first Ocean Basket’s summer menu evolution, but the innovation doesn’t stop there. These new dishes and drinks have made their way to Ocean Basket restaurants across the country, bringing the taste of summer to every table.

Sip into Summer with OB’s New Drinks Lineup

Guests were treated to a curated tasting experience that introduced a wave of exciting innovations across the menu. This summer marks the debut of OB Bubbly (served by the glass or bottle), which gives diners the perfect pairing for a light plate and a long afternoon.

The refreshed OB Wines range also brings a sleek new vibe to the table, complementing the relaxed, modern evolution of the brand. OB Sodas have also made a stylish return, now in recyclable cans and featuring a new Lemonade flavour that nods to Ocean Basket’s signature zesty touch.

A Fresh Take on Flavour

The fresh wave of change doesn’t stop with drinks. Ocean Basket is making waves with a menu that’s fresher, bolder, and packed with innovation. Alet Kilchenmann, Head of Food at Ocean Basket, says “We innovate with only two things in mind: remaining the leaders in seafood in South Africa, and adding value to our customer experience. We always serve seafood with soul.”

The new season introduces full-shelled mussels, alongside a fresh cast of bite-sized plates made for sharing. OB’s new tuna offering, which is proudly South African and sustainably sourced, brings a lighter option to the table. “We continuously build and elevate our fish offer, keeping trends and sustainability in mind,” says Alet. “Tuna was the obvious choice for this summer.”

And for those craving bold twists, the Epic Sushi range delivers with crunchier, saucier, more indulgent sushi rooted in Ocean Basket’s signature style. “Ocean Basket is redefining what sushi can be,” says Andrew, Head of Sushi at Ocean Basket. “This is a fresh, exciting evolution inspired by global trends yet firmly rooted in the flavours South Africans love. Think calamari-infused rolls, crunchy panko fish, and smokey toppings. It’s all designed to deliver texture and big flavour. It’s generous, exciting and unmistakably Ocean Basket. This isn’t just a menu update. It’s a statement, a new chapter, and the start of a much bigger journey.”

A Sweet Summer Collab

Ocean Basket’s summer innovation doesn’t stop at seafood. The brand is introducing its creamiest, dreamiest collaboration yet: OB meets Marcel’s Frozen Yoghurt. Together, they’ve created three bespoke coated frozen-yoghurt sticks designed to perfectly complement the menu and appeal to South Africa’s love of indulgent summer treats. Guests can look forward to vibrant flavours like Lemon Poppy with a yoghurt coating, Salted Caramel with a choc-mint coating, and the nostalgic favourite Vanilla with a caramel-crunch coating. Summer has never tasted this delicious.

Fresh & Familiar Favourites

In addition to the summer’s bold new flavours and first-to-market innovations, guests at the Taste Like Summer event will be treated to some of Ocean Basket’s brand new promo meals, including the Reel Love Platter (R145), Summer Wave Platter (R295), Seafood Trio + Soda (R125), and the Sushi 13 Platter (R125).

These flavour-packed favourites aren’t just reserved for the launch event. The summer menu is available at Ocean Basket restaurants nationwide, ready to be enjoyed from coast to coast. Whether you’re stopping in for a solo lunch, meeting friends for sundowners, or sitting down with family for a weekend feast, the new menu brings something fresh and exciting to every Ocean Basket table.

As summer kicks into gear, the Tastes Like Summer event is a reminder of everything Ocean Basket does best: innovative food, relaxed vibes, and moments worth savouring.

Follow Ocean Basket on Instagram or Facebook for more.