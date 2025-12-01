“The Power of Local Begins Here” ARIA launches national localisation campaign to rebuild South Africa’s rail economy

The African Rail Industry Association (ARIA) today announces the official launch of “The Power of Local Begins Here,” a national localisation campaign designed to accelerate South Africa’s rail recovery, revitalise domestic manufacturing and restore confidence in the country’s industrial capability. Rooted in the conviction that a strong rail sector underpins a strong nation, the campaign calls for a renewed, collaborative effort between government, industry, labour and communities, anchored in the clear and intentional message that when South Africa builds locally, Africa moves globally.

After years of declining rail performance, skills erosion and excessive reliance on imported equipment, ARIA positions localisation as a strategic mechanism for national recovery rather than a narrow industrial policy. The campaign places local manufacturing spanning components to complete rail systems at the centre of rebuilding economic resilience, expanding competitive advantage, cultivating long-term employment and technical skills as well restoring industrial sovereignty. At its core, the message is that South Africa must rebuild its rail economy from within, drawing on the hands, technical expertise and ingenuity of its own people.

ARIA Chief Executive Officer Mesela Nhlapo has consistently affirmed that rail is South Africa’s economic backbone and that rebuilding the sector requires genuine partnership between the public and private sectors. She has emphasised that “we find ourselves in a time of great opportunity,” adding that with proper implementation of reforms, the rail sector can be restored to the central economic engine upon which many industries depend.

The campaign defines localisation as a gateway to national renewal. It underscores the role of rail as the “steel spine” of the country and asserts that rebuilding this system through local production strengthens the economy, alleviates logistics bottlenecks and reconnects communities to opportunity. It highlights the shift from dependency to development, noting that decades of importing locomotives and parts have weakened domestic capacity, while localisation restores industrial control, develops sustainable skills and keeps economic value within the country. It also frames localisation as a powerful driver of jobs, skills and pride, recognising that every locally manufactured locomotive or wagon represents hundreds of livelihoods, along with new pathways for artisans, engineers, technicians and small businesses across the value chain.

“The Power of Local Begins Here” is ultimately a declaration that South Africa’s rail revival and consequently, its broader economic revival must start at home. ARIA is calling on all stakeholders to support local capability, invest in South African industry and contribute to ensuring that the country not only rebuilds its railway infrastructure but also reclaims its position as Africa’s rail manufacturing powerhouse.

The African Rail Industry Association (ARIA) is a non-profit industry association and recognised export council representing rail original equipment manufacturers, service providers, suppliers and operators across South Africa and the continent. ARIA advocates for rail reform, local industrialisation, sustainable investment and the development of a competitive rail sector that drives inclusive economic growth.