HUAWEI Service Giving Season 2025 kicks off with care you can feel

The HUAWEI Service Giving Season returns from November 2025 to 15 January 2026, bringing customers a little extra care, appreciation, and peace of mind as we head into the New Year. While great technology starts with innovation, Huawei believes lasting relationships are built through consistent, reliable service, and this year’s offering is designed to give customers exactly that.

Service programmes like this matter because customers rely on their devices for work, connection, travel and everyday organisation, especially during the busiest time of the year. By investing in meaningful after-sales support, Huawei ensures that the technology people depend on continues to perform when it’s needed most.

Huawei’s Service Giving Season will be available exclusively at HUAWEI Service Centres across South Africa. It offers a selection of value-added benefits created to support device longevity, reduce repair stress, and bring an element of festive generosity to every interaction.

A season of benefits designed for you

This year’s campaign introduces four key service benefits centred around real customer needs.

Labour-free repairs – All customers can enjoy free labour on repairs for any Huawei device at participating HUAWEI Service Centres. Whether it’s a smartphone, wearable, tablet, or laptop, Huawei is making it easier to get your device back in optimal condition.

Free screen protector – To help protect the devices you use every day, customers will receive a free screen protector when visiting a Service Centre. This applies to Huawei handsets and wearables only, adding an extra layer of protection where it’s needed most.

Festive gifts at select locations – To celebrate the season, Cornubia and Menlyn HUAWEI Service Centres will offer free surprise gifts to customers completing repairs during the campaign period.

Battery replacement support – During the season, Huawei will continue offering its value-driven battery replacement programme, giving customers an affordable way to extend the lifespan of their devices.

Together, these benefits provide practical value while elevating what a service visit can be, turning it into a genuinely reassuring and worthwhile experience.

Service that goes both ways

Huawei’s service philosophy, “We Care, Your Care”, is built on long-term trust. The Service Giving Season is an opportunity to deepen that commitment by making device care easier, more accessible, and more personal during a time of year when people rely heavily on their technology.

As 2025 draws to a close, Huawei invites customers to experience a season where technology and gratitude meet in meaningful ways. The Service Giving Season is designed to offer more than convenience. It gives customers a chance to step into any participating HUAWEI Service Centre, and feel genuinely supported at a time of year when dependable devices matter most.

Whether it is a repair, a battery refresh, or the simple reassurance of added protection, every interaction is handled with care, and every service is delivered with the intention of helping customers head into the New Year with confidence. It is a moment to reconnect with the devices people rely on daily and to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are ready for the year ahead.

All customers visiting a Huawei Service Centre or using mail-in repair services during the campaign period are eligible to participate, with free two-way shipping available for mail-in repairs. Customers can visit the official Huawei South Africa website or open the My HUAWEI app for full service coverage details.