Brand South Africa and South Africa day celebrate world’s largest on the ground flag

Restored RSA Flag on Albertina Sisulu Highway Welcomes the World to South Africa; Nationwide Anti-Litter Campaign Announced

Brand South Africa and South Africa Day today officially launched the restored RSA Flag on the Albertina Sisulu Highway (R24), marking a new chapter in how South Africa welcomes visitors and celebrates its national identity.

The flag, which covers an area equivalent to more than three football fields, is the largest on the ground national flag in the world. Originally created in 2010 for the FIFA World Cup by the Johannesburg Parks Department, the flag had deteriorated over the years before a coalition of partners came together to restore it.

The restoration was completed in November 2025 using 4,000 litres of durable paint donated by Plascon, with the work coordinated by South Africa Day and Alan Ford Agency and Productions. The project received support from the Office of the Premier of Gauteng, with the aim of showcasing both the province and the country to international visitors and heads of state attending the G20 Summit.

Strengthening South Africa’s Global Reputation

Neville Matjie, CEO of Brand South Africa, emphasised the strategic importance of the flag restoration in building and maintaining the country’s reputation as a leading destination for investment, trade, and tourism.

“Brand South Africa exists to position our country competitively on the global stage. The RSA Flag on the R24 is more than a symbol – it’s the first handshake we offer to millions of visitors arriving through OR Tambo International Airport. When that handshake is strong and proud, it sets the tone for how the world experiences South Africa,” said Matjie.

“This initiative aligns directly with our mandate to enhance South Africa’s image and reputation. It demonstrates what’s possible when the private sector, civil society, and citizens unite behind a common vision of national pride. We’re not just restoring paint on stone – we’re reinforcing the message that South Africa is open for business, welcoming to visitors, and proud of its identity.”

A Symbol That Unites

Dr Bheki Shongwe, CEO of South Africa Day, addressed media and stakeholders at the launch event held at Brand South Africa’s offices in Houghton Estate.

“This flag signifies who we are as South Africans because it unites all of us. And this is how it should be – that’s the country we want. One that is united in diversity, working together to rebuild this country to become stronger and more successful,” said Dr Shongwe.

Dr Shongwe explained that the flag project is part of the broader Cleaning and Beautification of South Africa Initiative, which enjoys the support of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Since 2017, South Africa Day has initiated more than 25 town makeovers across the country through the SA Towns Makeover Project.

“Our work contributes to enhancing the image of our country, to making it one of the best countries in which to live, to visit, and to do business. We are helping to revive many small towns across the country,” he added.

Permanent Structure and Anti-Litter Campaign

At today’s event, South Africa Day announced plans to build a permanent structure to display the flag, with construction set to commence in 2026. The current flag is expensive to maintain, making a permanent installation more sustainable for the long term.

The organisation also launched a nationwide anti-litter campaign, extending the Cleaning and Beautification Initiative that began in Sophiatown on 12 October 2024. The campaign aims to prove that neighbourhoods, towns, cities, and villages can be sustainably kept clean and beautified when communities work together.

“Through our Cleaning and Beautification of South Africa Initiative, we are seeing residents in various towns and cities embarking on their own cleanups and beautification activities,” Dr Shongwe noted.

South Africa’s Welcome to the World

The R24 route from OR Tambo International Airport is the first road millions of visitors travel when arriving in South Africa, connecting to Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Sandton. The beautification project is being extended to include the entire route, ensuring international visitors and tourists gain a favourable first impression of the country.

Sithembile Ntombela-Ndaba, General Manager for Marketing at Brand South Africa, highlighted how the initiative supports the organisation’s broader nation-branding objectives.

“Every touchpoint matters when building a nation brand. The moment a visitor lands at OR Tambo and travels along the R24, they’re forming impressions about who we are as a country. This flag – vibrant, bold, and impossible to miss – tells them that South Africa is confident, proud, and ready to engage with the world.”

“Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part programme has always been about inspiring South Africans to contribute to positive change. Today’s event is a perfect example of that philosophy in action – citizens, corporates, and organisations coming together to create something meaningful.”

Partnership in Action

The restoration was made possible through a partnership between South Africa Day, Brand South Africa, Plascon, and Alan Ford Agency and Productions – demonstrating what can be achieved when the private sector, civil society, and government work together.

Alan Ford, whose agency coordinated production on the restoration, reflected on the significance of the project.

“I was so proud in 2010 when the South African Flag was first painted on the R24, and now it’s back – better than ever. This project shows what’s possible when corporates like Plascon and proud South Africans come together around something we all believe in. We are proud of our flag, proud of our country, and wanted to show it off. I hope this inspires others to find ways to contribute to making South Africa beautiful.”

Brand South Africa continues to work with partners across sectors to strengthen the country’s competitive positioning and build pride among citizens. The RSA Flag launch forms part of ongoing efforts to showcase South Africa as a welcoming, sustainable, and investment-ready destination.