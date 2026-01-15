South African AI awards appoint Atenkosi Ngubevana as Chairperson

Atenkosi Ngubevana

The South African AI Awards have appointed Atenkosi Ngubevana as Chairperson; this appointment marks an important milestone in advancing the Awards’ mission to recognise artificial intelligence solutions with measurable impact across South Africa.

The inaugural South African AI Awards will take place in November 2026 in Johannesburg. Anchored by the theme Inclusive Socio-Economic Prosperity, the Awards will recognise AI that responds meaningfully to South Africa’s most pressing challenges, including inequality, access to essential services, job creation, and improved service delivery.

The Awards will prioritise measurable impact over hype, with categories that balance technological innovation, ethical responsibility, and tangible human benefit. The focus is on solutions that work in real-world conditions and contribute to long-term national development.

About Atenkosi Ngubevana

Ngubevana is a globally recognised leader in AI and Intelligent Automation, with over 17 years of experience driving digitisation across the banking, mining, and telecommunications sectors. Her work is widely respected for translating advanced technology into practical, high-impact outcomes.

As a telecommunications industry executive, she established a Centre of Excellence for Intelligent Automation, delivering substantial business value. Her initiatives have saved over a million man-hours annually, strengthened fraud detection, reduced revenue leakage, and improved customer experience through Big Data and predictive modelling. Her Digital Upskill strategy introduced a Citizen Development programme, enabling non-technical employees across multiple African countries to build AI and automation solutions, while embedding a culture of innovation at scale.

Ngubevana also contributes to shaping South Africa’s AI policy landscape as part of the working group for Recommendations Toward the Development of South Africa’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. She is a contributing author to Mastering Sovereign Artificial Intelligence, examining the role of telecommunications in enabling sovereign AI capabilities.

Statement from the Chairperson

“Awarding excellence in AI must reflect South Africa’s lived realities,” says Ngubevana. “We are committed to recognising work that expands access, protects dignity, and creates opportunity. Impact will carry more weight than hype. Ethics will stand alongside innovation. Most importantly, we will elevate solutions that reach underserved communities and contribute meaningfully to nation-building. This is about ensuring AI serves people first and supports a more inclusive economy.”

Award Categories

The South African AI Awards will feature a carefully curated set of categories reflecting priority areas where artificial intelligence can deliver meaningful impact. These include AI for Public Good, Healthcare Equity, Education and Skills Development, Economic Inclusion and Job Creation, Financial Inclusion, Agriculture and Climate Resilience, Responsible and Ethical AI, Language and Cultural Inclusion, Emerging AI Innovator, and AI Leadership.

The category framework will continue to evolve in line with developments in the AI ecosystem, ensuring the Awards remain relevant, responsive, and aligned with national priorities.