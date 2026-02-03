Fall in love all over again at Vivari Hotel & Spa this valentine’s day

If Valentine’s Day had a personality, it would look like Vivari Hotel & Spa; elegant, indulgent and effortlessly romantic. This year, Vivari invites couples to press pause on the real world and lean fully into love with a collection of Valentine’s experiences designed to reconnect, relax and celebrate romance in style.

Whether you’re planning a full romantic escape or a perfectly curated evening, Vivari has created moments that feel intimate, intentional and unforgettable.

The Ultimate Valentine’s Overnight Retreat

For couples who believe love deserves more than just dinner, the Vivari Valentine’s Retreat is the ultimate overnight escape. From the moment you arrive, romance takes centre stage with luxury accommodation, a dreamy rose-petal turndown and indulgent chocolate strawberries waiting to be enjoyed. As the evening unfolds, couples are treated to a beautifully crafted six-course dinner for two, making this a Valentine’s celebration where every detail is thoughtfully considered. At R4,750 per person, this experience is about slowing down, switching off and celebrating love, uninterrupted.

A Spa Escape Made for Reconnection

Nothing says “I love you” quite like relaxation and the Vivari Valentine’s Spa Escape delivers just that. Priced at R6,000 per couple, this intimate retreat invites couples to unwind together with a 75-minute Deep Tissue or Aromatherapy Massage, followed by a complimentary 15-minute Indian head or foot massage.

The experience is rounded off with 30 minute access to Vivari’s spa facilities, a snack platter, sparkling wine and a special Vivari gift. It’s calm, restorative and designed for couples who want their Valentine’s Day to feel as good as it looks.

Romance Served at the Table

For those who believe love is best celebrated over incredible food, Brambles Restaurant hosts an intimate Valentine’s Dinner for Two that promises elegance from start to finish. Starting from R2,100 per person, guests can enjoy a six-course Valentine’s menu set to the smooth sounds of a live saxophonist, creating an atmosphere that’s equal parts romantic and refined. For an extra layer of indulgence, an optional wine pairing is available at R750 per person, making the evening even more memorable.

From spa rituals and candle-lit dinners to luxurious overnight stays, Vivari Hotel & Spa transforms Valentine’s Day into a true celebration of love — one that lingers long after the last rose petal has fallen.