Fall in Love with Flavour This Feb at Ocean Basket

Ocean Basket is turning up the heat in the Month of Love with delicious deals for couples, friends, and families. Fall for flavour with platters, sushi, and more.

Love is everywhere this February, whether it’s in your DMs, on your plate, or sitting across the table dipping a chip in your lemon butter sauce. And Ocean Basket is here for all of it.

This February, South Africa’s favourite seafood spot is celebrating love in every flavour with mouthwatering Month of Love specials made for couples, besties, families, and anyone who believes that great food is the fastest way to the heart.

OB’s Month of Love Specials

Not all love stories start with roses. Some begin with prawns, sushi, or a lemon butter moment. This month, Ocean Basket is serving up the kind of meals that spark cravings, conversations, and maybe even a second date.

Here’s what’s waiting on the table:

Perfect Catch Platter (R299): A sizzling spread of prawns, fish, mussels, calamari and golden chips, made for sharing. It’s the kind of meal that gets you heart-eyes at the table.

Sushi 11 + Soda (R99): Fast, fresh, and flippin’ delicious. Perfect for when you’re on the go or want a light meal.

Sushi 16 (R125): Sometimes, more really is more. Sixteen pieces of flavour-packed fresh sushi to roll your way into someone’s heart.

Oceans Platter (R145): All the ocean’s greatest hits in one generous platter. Fall for it once, and you’ll be back for more.

Burger + Soda (R99): Seafood, but make it a burger plus a soda on the side. Love at first bite? You bet.

Whether it’s your person, your people, or just you and your seafood craving, Ocean Basket is where love meets flavour. The Month of Love specials are available nationwide from 1 February 2026 – 30 April 2026 for sit-down & takeaway.

Keep the love going and follow Ocean Basket on Instagram and Facebook for inspo, seafood cravings, and fresh flavour.