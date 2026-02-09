Water Wise’s Drop by Drop wetlands conservation workshops continue in Sebokeng township

Rand Water’s environmental brand – Water Wise continues with its campaigns to increase awareness on the need to value wetlands and water resources in its areas of operation.

In the past three months, Water Wise successfully activated two Drop-by-Drop Water Conservation Workshops in Soweto and Alexandra townships. However, this time Water Wise is extending its campaign to Emfuleni Local Municipality. The two-day environmental activation will be held in Sebokeng Township.

The Drop-by-Drop Workshop was established to create awareness among communities to protect the wetlands by placing environmental restoration programmes in the hands of residents. The Sebokeng activation is aimed at restoring degraded wetland areas and build environmental awareness. The Drop by Drop Workshop will take place at an open veld next to Itukisetse Primary School in Zone Three (3) in Sebokeng Township.

This has the potential to empower communities with practical knowledge on protecting and preserving local water resources.

The objectives of two-day programme are to:

Facilitate hands-on wetland clean-up and rehabilitation activities;

Educate participants on the role of wetlands in water security and climate resilience;

Promote responsible water use and environmental stewardship;

Encourage community ownership of local environmental challenges; and

Foster collaboration between residents, youth, community leaders, and environmental practitioners.

Participants will acquire knowledge on how healthy ecosystems support everyday water supply, reduce flooding risks, and improve overall environmental resilience. This initiative proves how collective community action can protect natural water sources, improve local environments, and contribute to long-term sustainability of the wetlands.

South Africa is a water stressed country, and its water systems are under increasing pressure due to pollution, rapid urban development, wetland destruction, alien invasive plants and the effects of climate change. It is important to mention that wetlands play a critical role in water filtration, flood control, biodiversity protection and long-term water security.

Regrettably, some wetlands, particularly in urban and peri-urban communities have been degraded through dumping and unsustainable land use.

Members of the media are invited to attend the two-day workshops, and the details are:

Date: 12 – 13 February 2026

Venue: Open Veld next to Itukisetse Primary School, Sebokeng Zone Three (3).

Time: 09h00