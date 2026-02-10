Extended Warranty Insurance: when your car goes on a “date” at the workshop

When last did you really listen to your car? Not the radio; the signals it gives you. The unfamiliar noises, the warning lights, the changes in how it drives. A workshop visit is simply a chance to understand what’s happening beneath the bonnet before small issues turn into costly problems.

That understanding often deepens once the car is in expert hands. But now, what happens when a routine service or checkup comes with unplanned repairs and unexpected costs? That’s where preparation matters. With the right car protection, like dotsure.co.za’s Extended Car Warranty, you’re never caught off guard. You’re always covered, informed, and back on the road with confidence.

Behind the workshop doors: What happens during a car checkup

According to dotsure.co.za’s partner workshop technician, Emile Els, workshop inspections usually start with the basics: “Usually, we first listen what the problem with the vehicle is, and then different tests are performed accordingly. For example, if it is a fuel-injected vehicle and the engine warning light is on, a diagnostic machine is connected to the vehicle to determine which sensor may be faulty.” It’s like couples therapy, where the mechanic helps translate what your car has been trying to say all along.

Unforeseen issues often come up during routine car services

Car servicing isn’t just changing oil. It’s proper vehicle maintenance that protects your car’s health long-term. However, even during routine car servicing, unforeseen issues can arise. “Different drivers use their cars differently. If you’re always in stop-start traffic, your brakes might wear faster. If you drive on gravel roads or rough routes, your suspension can take strain sooner,” explained Els. This is exactly where preventative car maintenance and long-term car care come in. The more consistent your vehicle maintenance, the better your vehicle reliability becomes.

Red Flags: When a Workshop Isn’t “The One”

Not every workshop deserves a second date. Watch out for:

No safety standards, accreditations, or clear processes

Refusal to show worn parts

No paperwork or proper invoicing

Pressure tactics like “Do it now or your car will die today”

Love your car the healthy way: stay consistent with car servicing, prioritise preventative car maintenance, choose workshops wisely, and make sure you understand your vehicle warranty cover.

Why Extended Warranty Insurance means smarter car ownership

Extended warranty insurance is the hero that stops a small shock from becoming a full financial heartbreak. It helps protect you from expensive car repair costs when covered components fail, meaning you’re not left crying in the parking lot.

To explore extended warranty cover that supports you when your car’s “date” at the workshop gets complicated, try dotsure.co.za’s Extended Car Warranty.

Ts & Cs and possible exclusions may apply and can be obtained by emailing [email protected]. Claim pay-outs subject to submission of a valid claim. Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925).